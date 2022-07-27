Miko 3 wins globally acclaimed Mom's Choice Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Miko, a global deep-tech startup in the field of Conversational AI and Robotics, has been recognized by the globally acclaimed Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) and bagged the top 'Gold' spot in the Educational Products category. The company was awarded for its Miko 3 robot and for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services.

The company's Miko 3 robot builds upon the success of Miko 2 with enhanced deep learning AI, a super-charged personality, an ever-growing premium content platform and other features that bring the best of AI to kids aged 5 to 10. Miko 3 is designed to meet the unique educational and developmental dynamics of children globally and offers age-appropriate content on various topics, including STEAM, that enhances the child's learning experience. Miko's premium content partners include Paramount, Lingokids, Da Vinci Kids, Cosmic Kids, KidloLand, (https://kidoodle.tv), Tiny Tusk, Out of This Word and more. Miko 3 is KidSAFE COPPA certified and follows the strictest privacy policies to ensure data protection.

To win the Mom's Choice Awards®, companies go through a rigorous evaluation process led by an esteemed panel of scientists, authors, educators, parents, children, librarians, performing artists, producers, medical and business professionals, authors, scientists and others. At the end of the evaluation, Miko 3 was bestowed with the Honoring Excellence seal of approval for its quality products and services for children and families.

Sneh R Vaswani, Co-founder and CEO of Miko, commented on the significant victory, saying, "We are proud to be recognized by the globally acclaimed and renowned MCA. This prestigious recognition also reaffirms the advanced capability of Miko 3 to engage, educate and entertain young minds in a safe and secure manner. We are now more confident that our product, which is available in over 140+ countries, has a global relatability and audience that is looking for a new way of enabling technology in education."

Mom's Choice Awards® is a globally recognized program that evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The organization is based in the US and has reviewed thousands of items from more than 60 countries.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)