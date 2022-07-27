Miko 3 wins globally acclaimed Mom's Choice Awards

You would like to read
- Pinnacle Teleservices Pvt Ltd launches AI-based conversational platform for WhatsApp
- Uniphore simplifies customer service with additions to its industry-leading conversational automation platform
- World's best in AVGC education join hands with Pearl Academy to launch EDGE
- SP Robotics Maker lab opens application for franchises; plans to open 100+ offline experience centres for kids by year end
- Luma World (Unnati Educare Pvt Ltd) wins the prestigious National Startup Award 2021 under Toys as Learning Resources Category
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Miko, a global deep-tech startup in the field of Conversational AI and Robotics, has been recognized by the globally acclaimed Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) and bagged the top 'Gold' spot in the Educational Products category. The company was awarded for its Miko 3 robot and for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services.
The company's Miko 3 robot builds upon the success of Miko 2 with enhanced deep learning AI, a super-charged personality, an ever-growing premium content platform and other features that bring the best of AI to kids aged 5 to 10. Miko 3 is designed to meet the unique educational and developmental dynamics of children globally and offers age-appropriate content on various topics, including STEAM, that enhances the child's learning experience. Miko's premium content partners include Paramount, Lingokids, Da Vinci Kids, Cosmic Kids, KidloLand, (https://kidoodle.tv), Tiny Tusk, Out of This Word and more. Miko 3 is KidSAFE COPPA certified and follows the strictest privacy policies to ensure data protection.
To win the Mom's Choice Awards®, companies go through a rigorous evaluation process led by an esteemed panel of scientists, authors, educators, parents, children, librarians, performing artists, producers, medical and business professionals, authors, scientists and others. At the end of the evaluation, Miko 3 was bestowed with the Honoring Excellence seal of approval for its quality products and services for children and families.
Sneh R Vaswani, Co-founder and CEO of Miko, commented on the significant victory, saying, "We are proud to be recognized by the globally acclaimed and renowned MCA. This prestigious recognition also reaffirms the advanced capability of Miko 3 to engage, educate and entertain young minds in a safe and secure manner. We are now more confident that our product, which is available in over 140+ countries, has a global relatability and audience that is looking for a new way of enabling technology in education."
Mom's Choice Awards® is a globally recognized program that evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The organization is based in the US and has reviewed thousands of items from more than 60 countries.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor