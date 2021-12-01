Mindtree has earned the Al and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization

You would like to read
Warren (New Jersey) [US]/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.mindtree.com), a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced it has earned the AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a services partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven success in enabling customer adoption of AI and implementing Azure solutions for machine learning life cycle and AI-powered apps.
Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their AI and machine learning technical practices, are able to earn the AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.
As the speed of business accelerates, organizations of every type and size are looking for ways to streamline processes and deliver simpler, faster, and smarter resources to help them keep up. Partners with the AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization can give organizations the tools and knowledge to develop AI solutions on their terms, build AI into their mission-critical applications, and put responsible AI into action.
"We are excited to be among Microsoft's first service partners to have earned the AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization," said Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan, Global Head, Customer Success, Data and Intelligence, Mindtree. "Organizations are looking for ways to maximize business impact and revenue through augmentation and automation. As a result, AI and Machine Learning are playing an increasingly vital role in helping them unlock the full power of data for improved agility, richer experiences, smarter decision-making and reduced time-to-market. This advanced specialization validates our ability to enable organizations to optimize their digital strategies and investments, strengthening our reputation as a preferred digital transformation partner."
Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft, added, "AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to implementing Azure solutions for machine learning lifecycle and AI-powered apps. Mindtree clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to enabling customer adoption of AI and Machine Learning in Microsoft Azure advanced specialization."
