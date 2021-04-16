Mission #RedRevolution launched to Make India Anemia Free

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The healthy dietary gap has been widening in rural and urban India, along with the gap of skills and technology. Raj Shah, founder of Hb+, hence launched #RedRevolution, a mission to make India anemia free while empowering rural women.

HB+ is a 100 per cent pulp of Prickly Pear fruit processed with patented technology. Prickly Pear fruit is a superfood fruit of the cactus plant called "Nagphani" in Ayurveda, "Nopal" by Mexicans, "Barbary Fig'' or "Indian Fig" by Italians. Hb+ can be found on Amazon as well as on the official website of Prickly Pear.

Prickly Pear Fruit Nectar is made in an ISO, HACCP and GMP compliant production unit, entirely processed without the direct contact of anyone. It is a superfood with 33 per cent DV of Iron, 21 per cent DV of Calcium, powerhouse of Antioxidants and essential building block of our body, Amino acids. What makes it more unique is that it contains zero sugar, no colour, no flavour and no harmful preservatives. Its natural sweetness comes from the Stevia extract which is 100 per cent safe for diabetes.

According to a report by the World Health Organization, 50 per cent of pregnant women in India are anaemic due to iron deficiency. In the fast paced lives of metro cities, we are achieving all our targets except for our health goals. Our rural India has a lot of agricultural lands and resources but they are deprived with skills to utilize every resource, this is where they lack empowerment.

Whereas in urban parts of India, people do have skills and technologies but in the overall processes they end up neglecting their health. We desired to solve these problems with Hb+ which is solely manufactured by rural moms for urban moms. "It's strong iron and calcium content is a boon for pregnant women or anybody suffering from anemia,'' said Raj Shah, Founder of Hb+.

Pulp of Prickly Pear is not only benefiting anaemic people but also to cancer patients and elderly public. It's a great natural product for cancer patients going through chemotherapy or other treatment. Works wonderfully for increasing hemoglobin, detoxifies the body and boosts immunity. "It is a must have for cancer patients." said Ushakant Shah, cancer survivor and founder of Karunakare Foundation.

"A lot of pregnant women are anaemic which impacts child and mothers health, Hb+ Prickly Pear juice is rich in iron calcium and vitamins. It is a definite superfood for pregnant women," said another user Dt. Akruti Pamani.

The brand has made up to 60 lakhs of investment with over 2 crores of turnover. Prickly Pear Fruit Nectar was launched in 2019 from the house of Hb+, and the product has seen growth of 5 times higher since last financial year. The awareness of health-based products has been increased post-COVID, and so did about this product. The product has 4.9/5 average customer rating on Google and Amazon, loved by customers across India with amazing feedback. The brand doesn't have a direct competitor due to it's durable shelf life of 12 months without harmful preservatives or sugar.

Hb+ being a product that impacts health of pregnant women, helps chemotherapy patients as well as empowers rural women, Hb+ has been awarded with various awards in the last two years. Few noteworthy awards being 'StartUp Traction of The Year 2019' by GUSEC, IP Startup Patent of the Year 2020 by IPPO; Startup Community Award 2020 awarded by GUSEC.

The product has also been introduced to the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Governor of Gujarat and many other dignitaries.

Strong will, determination and skills of Raj Shah has made him achieve these milestones. He says "#RedRevolution is a peoples' movement." It's by The Women for The Women. Let's make India Anemia Free, join #RedRevolution.

It is a start-up launched in 2015 in a form of collaborative social movement. The vision of this movement is to join the dots of health, skills and technology in the rural and urban world. Pioneering #RedRevolution to make India Anemia free.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)