MIT Pune's Vishwashanti Gurukul is emerging as best IB School in India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul is a preeminent residential global school situated in Pune, Maharashtra. The global school is affiliated with the (https://www.mitgurukul.com/top-IB-School-Pune-India.php) International Baccalaureate (IB) board that extends a value-based learning system and a world-class education curriculum.

This global school shapes the learners in a favourable ambience where they are stimulated to study and communicate with each other and the teachers.

Bagging the Best International Boarding School title in Maharashtra in a survey conducted by Times Education, this school teaches ethical values, cultural knowledge, and life experiences. It promotes them to engage in numerous educational and co-curricular pursuits.

Following the pattern of a Gurukul school, the school customs cultured and traditional Indian Guru Shishya Parampara. In this custom, a guru serves as a guide for all his shishyas (students) and drives them from a realm of ignorance to a realm of enlightenment.

The shishyas (students) read the syllabus, ethical values, skills, and every other lesson from their guru (mentors). MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul presents holistic development to the scholars in their schools and their boarding facility. This school endeavours to shape students into global citizens who are rooted in their culture and hold a set timetable that includes different activities essential for the overall development of a child.

International Baccalaureate (IB) educational board is a non-profit organisation that imparts the highest calibre institutional programme to schools worldwide. The academic curriculum of this IB board is learner-centered that facilitates the individual, intellectual and cultural growth of the learners while conferring a global outlook. Some of the advantages of the IB programme -

IB programme equips the students for tomorrow by imparting cultural abilities, mental abilities, life abilities, and ethical values.

It provides a competing edge to the scholars in the universal scenario.

It aids the students in obtaining higher education from the most esteemed universities across the globe.

It expedites students to improve intellectual and superiority as the students are inspired to think freely.

In addition to its unmatched educational quality, (https://www.mitgurukul.com/) MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul, Pune offers on-campus boarding and medical facility with fully working security management. The school educates students from pre-school to 10th and 11th-12th (Admissions Open).

The school has 15 years of experience in quality education with a record of 100% passing to universities within India and internationally.

"The founders at MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul strongly believe in imparting quality education by reviving the age-old Gurukul tradition. They strive to build global citizens who feel equated with their civilisation and culture." - Founder's Quote.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)