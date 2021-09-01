MIT-WPU invites aspiring candidates to apply for their BA (Hons) in Government & Administration program

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/SRV Media): (https://mitwpu.edu.in/?utm_source=SRVPR & utm_medium=ANIPR & utm_campaign=MITWPU+BAGA) MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) has recently announced the commencement of applications for BA (Hons) in Government & Administration program under its School of Public Policy.

(BA%20Hons (Government & Administration) BA Hons (Government & Administration) or BAGA is a unique 3-years degree program that aims to prepare students for various competitive examinations including the UPSC Civil Services (IAS).

With a batch intake of 60 students, the trimester-based program is benchmarked against the dynamic nature of competitive examinations in India. The pedagogy of BAGA promotes critical thinking and combines classroom learning with experiential learning in subjects of Polity and International Relations, Science and Technology, History, Current Events, Economy, Geography, Environment and Public Policy and Ethics.

The course stresses the equal importance of personality development with academics, and its continuous assessments, assignments and discussion forums allow students to get the best-of-the-class experience and provides them with a platform to craft their communication and networking skills.

Career Prospects: The BAGA Program serves to build a strong foundation for civil services aspirants who aspire to play leadership roles in the near future, and helps them prepare for various opportunities and competitive examinations such as UPSC, State Services Commission Examination, Staff Selection Commission, Banking Exams, Defence Examinations. The program also paves way for entry into NGOs and Think Tanks.

Placements and Recruiters: (https://mitwpu.edu.in/?utm_source=SRVPR & utm_medium=ANIPR & utm_campaign=MITWPU+BAGA) MIT-WPU has built strong relationships and established connections with over 650 industries in India and worldwide. The university provides complete aid for campus placements and also encourage entrepreneurship development as well as the pursuit of higher studies.

The (https://public-policy.mitwpu.edu.in/programs/ba-hons-government-administration?utm_source=SRVPR & utm_medium=ANIPR & utm_campaign=MITWPU+BAGA+LP) School of Public Policy has witnessed several leading corporate houses having social wings that visit the campus for placement drives and has also signed MOUs with various government establishments and foreign educational institutions. Students have had the opportunity to secure various positions for a career in NGOs as a Consultant or at the Advisory level and other sectors, generating immense opportunities in terms of career growth in related areas.

Program Highlights: Focusing on crafting individuals into future roles in public life, the program adds to the students learning with internships and mentoring by top academicians, 100+ hours of training for BAGA students conducted by current or former civil servants, field visits and immersion programs, sessions with eminent and relevant personalities, and much more.

Eligibility Criteria: For admissions to the BA (Hons) program, candidates belonging to the category of Indian Nationals are required to fulfil the following eligibility criteria -- 50% in the 10+2 / 12th / HSC examination from any stream (OR) 50% in three years Diploma of Board of Technical Education (OR) having passed its equivalent examination with 50% marks in aggregate (45% in case of candidates of backward class categories and Persons with Disabilities)

Similarly, students belonging to the category of Non-Resident Indians and PIOs are required to fulfil the following eligibility criteria -- 50% in 10+2 / 12th / HSC Examination from any stream with 50% marks in aggregate (OR) its equivalent examination in any stream with 50% marks in aggregate.

Students will be required to attend the UG-PET Aptitude Test followed by a personal interview to assess the applicants for their aptitude and inclination towards competitive examinations.

Online Admission Process: (https://public-policy.mitwpu.edu.in/programs/ba-hons-government-administration?utm_source=SRVPR & utm_medium=ANIPR & utm_campaign=MITWPU+BAGA+LP) MIT-WPU's School of Public Policy is currently accepting online applications for BA (Hons) in Government & Administration. Adhering to the strict guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, students can apply and appear for the required tests online from the comfort of their homes to be considered for provisional admission offers to the program followed by the induction and commencement of classwork.

