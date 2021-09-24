MITSDE's commitment to an enhanced learning experience with Canvas

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Peter Drucker, the Father of Modern Management once said, "Universities won't survive.

The future is outside the traditional campus, outside the traditional classroom. Distance learning is coming on fast."

Distance learning is technology-centric and that being the primary medium of reaching out to the learners and facilitating the exchange of ideas, knowledge and experiences, up-gradation in technology is bound to happen.

Upgrading technology to make the learning experience heightened is what any distance learning institutions aim at.

MIT School of Distance is one such (https://www.mitsde.com) distance learning institution whose vision is to be a distinctive global 'learning' ed-tech organization, continuously striving for excellence in its deliverables and value offered to all its stakeholders through innovation, creativity and technology has introduced a new state-of-the-art Learning Management System called Canvas. Canvas Learning Management System (LMS) enables peer learning, quick assessment, interactive learning, easy navigation and a modern learning approach to the learners.

MITSDE has revamped its learning experience by bringing in Canvas LMS with the hope of accelerating the learning, creating a holistic learning experience and a growth conducive learning ecosystem.

MITSDE is already seeing positive results which are evident from the feedback received from the students after the implementation of Canvas, with the learners successfully viewing their lessons, interacting with the faculty to get their queries resolved almost instantly and strengthening their subject knowledge. Not only this, the students have the advantage of viewing their lessons no matter where they are, be it a bus, car, during lunch or anywhere at all, due to the Canvas Mobile App, that allows the learners to Learn on the Go.

The salient feature of the Canvas LMS are:

Practise makes a man perfect - practise quizzes to test the subject knowledge are designed for a deeper understanding of the concepts taught in the lessons.

Learning through a Live Session that enables the learners to clear doubts and interact with Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) and peers

A course calendar is a feature of Canvas that allows the learners to view any upcoming event, Live sessions, it also gives a reminder of any submissions of assignments or projects to be made.

Group learning helps the learner understand the concept and the perspectives of others. For this, a peer-to-peer interaction platform is included in the Canvas LMS known as the Discussion Forum.

Canvas promises the learners interactive learning, for this they can interact with the SMEs by simply in-canvas emailing feature, that allows them to email their queries directly to the SMEs and get their queries answered directly from the experts, almost immediately.

(https://mitsde.com/canvas) Canvas is a platform used by the most renowned B-schools in the world. Hence, the implementation of Canvas as the LMS in MITSDE is expected to bring a positive impact on the overall learning experience of the students.

