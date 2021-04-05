Mobisafar partners with YES BANK and NPCI to launch Mobisafar Virtual RuPay Prepaid Card

You would like to read
Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 5 (ANI/Digpu): Mobisafar Services Private Limited, a Ludhiana based Fintech start-up, has launched 'Mobisafar Virtual RuPay Prepaid card' in partnership with YES BANK and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
Mobisafar has a presence in 13000+ pin codes with 1.5 lacs BC agents and provides services like Domestic Money Transfer, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System, Micro ATM, Cash collection, Bill Payments, Recharges and travel bookings to the customer across rural heartlands.
The Virtual Rupay Card was inaugurated by former Cricketer Kapil Dev in presence of Mobisafar Founders Abhishek Pandey and Ajitesh Pandey. Yes Bank Digital Marketing Head Vivek Manchanda and Nitin Gupta from NPCI were the special guests at the inauguration event.
The 'Mobisafar Virtual RuPay Prepaid Card' provides convenient access to the wallet through a mobile app and desktop with a reloadable limit. It can be used to book airline tickets, hotels, retail shopping, movie tickets, groceries etc. To apply for the virtual prepaid card, customers may visit the nearest Mobisafar retail outlet.
Commenting on the tie-up, Abhishek Kumar Pandey, MD & CEO, Mobisafar said, "This tie-up with YES BANK and RuPay will act as an enabler to deliver fintech services that truly fits the needs of both the business and consumers. This unique innovation is in line with the Government of India's vision for 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat."
Anita Pai, Chief Operating Officer, YES BANK said, "As India emerges as the hub for payment innovation, we are pleased to partner with fintech that is solving the payment challenges of tomorrow. Through this unique partnership with Mobisafar, we aim to enable small business owners and consumers to better meet their expense needs - without the costs and risks associated with cash. We look forward to collaborating with new-age fintech to not just meet the needs of the consumer, but also pioneer innovations to boost the thriving ecosystem."
