Moshi Moshi reaches 350 million+ people, marking India's largest video blogging competition

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Video Blogging Contest 'My Life, My Yoga' executed by the Communication Company - Moshi Moshi for the 6th International Yoga Day on 21st June 2020, has been marked as India's largest video blogging competition. The online contest was announced by the honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat episode on 31st May 2020.

The final selected winners represented different countries like India, Bhutan, Oman, Egypt, Syria, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh.

The online campaign was launched by the Ministry of AYUSH and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to spread awareness and motivate people to practice Yoga from their homes. This was the first-ever time that an online approach was initiated for Yoga practitioners across the globe while allowing non-yoga practitioners to also participate and transform their lifestyle with Yoga.

During these testing times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moshi Moshi strategically designed the campaign and was successful in seeking active participation for the video blogging contest from across the globe.

"As a fast-growing communication company, this has been a major triumph for us. To be able to engage a large number of participants for the contest and adhering to the current pandemic norms of social distancing, required a lot of strategic planning within a short span. We had to understand the current mindset of the individuals to bring behavioural changes in their lifestyle and plan a digital communication strategy accordingly. We focused not only on attracting a lot of participants but also on educating them about the benefits of Yoga," said Rishav Dubey, Co-founder, Moshi Moshi.

"Our aim was to leave people with an urge to practice yoga on a daily basis and switch to a healthy lifestyle during the most stressful times. We are delighted to observe that the number of individuals practising yoga has increased since then, and #MyLifeMyYoga has now become synonymous with Yoga. The hashtag is also widely used by people for yoga-related posts on their social media platforms. We hope to assist many more such clients digitally and hence, have specially launched Go Digital platform," he further added.

"My Life My Yoga was not an ordinary promotional campaign. It was in no way superficial but tried to appeal to people to take up such behaviour with some serious objectives. It tried to instill a spirit of action in people at a time when they were going through one of the most serious emergencies mankind had seen in a generation. To make it more challenging, the time available at hand was extremely limited. I have to say that the Moshi Moshi team lived up to the challenge, showing amazing creativity and untiring energy. Their inputs helped to define the character of the campaign, and contributed significantly to make it a success," said PN Ranjit Kumar, Joint Secretary, The Ministry of Ayush, while commenting on the campaign and their association with Moshi Moshi.

The online campaign witnessed 37K+ Video Entries and 350 million+ reach. The entries received, from within the country, were screened by 200 yoga experts and 160 videos were shortlisted. Further, a 15-member jury across these categories evaluated the shortlisted entries. Winners were then selected by scores allotted independently by the jury members and averaged, and those with the highest average score were declared winners.

Statistical data of the online campaign:

* 51660985 views on all the social media channels with 4995 per cent increase in the post reach

* 337208 page views with 468 per cent increase in page views

* 577 per cent increase in post engagement

* 39000+ followers with 511 per cent increase in net followers

As a part of the campaign, participants had to post a 3-minute video on three yogic practices (Kriya, Asana, Pranayama, Bandha or Mudra) with #MyLifeMyYoga. Along with this, the participants had to post a short video message or description on the influence of these yogic practices in their life. The videos were uploaded on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the contest hashtag #MyLifeMyYoga.

The contest was held in six categories (Youth =18 years, Adult & 18 years and Professional) with gender as a subcategory. The contest received a total of 35,141 entries. The total number of entries included 2292 foreign entries, out of which 624 entries were selected along with 18 Indian entries, who competed for a global prize across the six categories.

Moshi Moshi was founded in 2014 as an advertising agency by two young entrepreneurs in their early 20's. Today, Moshi Moshi is a young, creative, gutsy and committed communication company that wants its clients to always Expect the EXTRA. With its base in Bangalore, "The Silicon Valley of India", the company is growing at rocket speed. The creative and enthusiastic individuals with expertise in diverse areas are all set to thrust in the field of Marketing and Communication.

Moshi Moshi provides end-to-end communication solutions, from brand consultancy to website or web app development to videography or photography services to taking your brand online and building a kickass digital marketing strategy.

