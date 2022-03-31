Mount Shine steps up raises pre-seed funding

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/ATK): Er. Ankit Dhadwal led Mount Shine has raised pre-seed funding from investors and is now looking to make waves in the financial industry.
(https://www.mountshine.com) Mount Shine is a financial advisory firm that provides information and tools to help consumers make decisions on how to utilize funds in the best way possible. They focus on news, banking, finance, savings, research, and insurance policies for consumers' requirements.
The company's goal is to make its services accessible to millions and help every consumer manage their finances. Currently, they are working with US consumers and will soon be catering to other countries such as India, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia too.
Er. Ankit Dhadwal says, "We have just started, and we plan to go global while solving problems which improve people's lives in every way. We plan to use these funds to the expansion of our customer base, and to make our services accessible & affordable to everyone."
The early part of his career with top startups and MNCs, and dealing with clients from all around the world. He has gained a wealth of experience along with insights into the high-performing corporate world. This gave the founder unique insights into different sectors of the corporate world about how he could solve bigger problems in a much more efficient and faster way. Mount Shine is the culmination of all these inputs.
Mount Shine is not only looking to make its own mark but is also aiming to provide a better platform for its clients to function.
The founder is thankful to the people who have always stood by him at every stage of his life and career. He feels especially indebted to his mother, Arveena Dhadwal, and brother, Akshit Dhadwal, who have always pushed him to improve and innovate. He also acknowledges the role that friends like Gaurav Pundir, Vivek Verma, Sudhanshu Sachdeva, Naman Vaidya, along with colleagues and employees have played in his rise to the top.
Other than Mount Shine, he is also leading Mount Woods Studio Pvt. Ltd. which is a global branding and consulting agency. They have been solving design problems for successful organizations and their respective CEOs which have helped them in realizing their true potential and become a unique brand.
