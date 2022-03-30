Multi-Services Professional firm Venture Care makes an ambitious move to USA and Canadian Markets

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/SRV): The Indian multi-service professional firm, Venture Care, which already had a global serving reputation and experience, is now spreading its wings in the United States and Canadian markets. With the promising rate that the company has shown growth in the last 6 years of its commencement, it is extremely likely to take dominance over many key businesses in its niche in the USA and Canada within a few months of operations.

Founded in 2016 By CS Abhishek Kumar, the company has shown promising results and has catered to the business needs of 3000+ clients in India and globally. Venture Care specialises in providing Finance, Strategy, Digital, Legal & Fundraising services for startups and SMEs. Owing to its huge positive reputation in the professional services industry, Venture Care has already carved its way into the global approach. Today, the company earns most of its revenue from foreign clients and businesses. Around 70 per cent of revenue is generated from international clientele.

The impeccable service range

Venture Care is quite industry-agnostic. Currently, the company caters across 50+ industries and sectors, stages and geographies like fin-tech, edtech, telecom, healthcare and numerous others. They also address business planning, strategy and fundraising for further developments. With expertise in intricate business matters like Valuation assistance and planning, the experience-rich team of Venture Care consists of many able professionals from diversified fields like Strategists, Business Planners, Chartered Accountants, Technocrats, Corporate Lawyers, Brand Experts, Senior Bankers, Marketing marvels, Company Secretaries, Taxation Experts and Industrial subject matter experts. This diverse team works tirelessly to provide standard customised business solutions according to diverse client needs. This is the greatest value generator for the company.

Venture Care values the time and effort of its clients. That is why one can avail world-class professional services with best in class pricing and international standardised timely delivery.

Adding to the value creation, The USA incorporated entity Venture Biz Care LLC is also promoting two new platforms for mobilising easy business-related solutions. One is the Safal Startup which will be a platform for founders to be focused to provide Ease of Market access and funds access the second on Venture Care's list is the StartUp Next; which is in development to become a crowdfunding platform for emerging businesses.

Challenges and opportunities

The biggest opportunity that was identified by the company was the lack of standardisation and timely meeting client requirements in professional services. CS Abhishek Kumar, CEO of Venture Care understood that the market needs a single window for professional services. So, he developed the hub to suit the possible business needs of all kinds; especially startups and SMEs. Today, the Indian entity Venture Care Services (P) Ltd is the one-window solution for businesses to avail services across four different verticles viz Strategy, Finance, Digital and Legal.

The Market growth and opportunity in the USA are huge. Expected growth rates are somewhere between the existing USD 5.85T to the projected USD 6.1T. The Canadian market also seems quite bullish towards the professional services industry, with over 140,000 working professionals and an overall market cap of USD 260B.

Abhishek adds, "Changing forms into the newer market is not a big challenge for us. We've done all this in India, and we're set to disrupt the professional service market again in the Canadian & American markets. With our newer ventures like Safal Startup and StartUp Next, We will embark on newer ways of professional service in these markets, and that will give the clients an edge over existing services." He also adds that " We've incorporated and acquired office spaces in the US and Canada. We're also appointing working professionals from across the two countries" On business ways, he said, "We're adopting a new stance on the identity and will cater for the two markets with USA Incorporated entity Venture Biz Care LLC."

The company, with its record, has become a blend of consultancy and multi-service. Thus the clients will have an edge over the market with the expertise of Venture Care. With a fresh approach, existing professionalism and experienced backbone, Venture Care is set to hit the US and Canadian market with the revolution that it is known to bring with it.

