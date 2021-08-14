Musical love story "Sumeru" all set to release in cinema on 1st October 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI/The PRTree): 72 hours fame director-actor Avinash Dhyani is all set for his upcoming romantic film Sumeru which will be released in October 2021.

The filmmakers of Sumeru have released the film poster on social media, in which the film's lead actor Avinash Dhyani and actress Sanskriti Bhatt are taken away fully by the characters of the film, "Savi and Bhanvar"and the tag line of the film is "Re Chhore Yo Pyaar Hai Thari Samjha Ke Bahar Hai" particularly attracts attention. Avinash Dhyani has chosen the alluring locations of Uttrakhand to tell the story of Savi and Bhanvar.

Under the banner of Padma Siddhi Films, "Sumeru" is written and directed by Avinash Dhyani. Along with Avinash Dhyani and Sanskriti Bhatt, the film stars Shagufta Ali, Suruchi Saklani, Abhishek Maindola, Prashil Rawat, Satish Sharma, Jeet Maila Gurung, Arvind Panwar. Madhavendra Singh Rawat in important roles. The film is produced by Ravinder Bhatt and Avinash Dhyani. The cinematographer of the film is Harish Negi. The romantic music of the film is composed by Sunjoy Bose and Lyrics by Rishi Raj Bhatt, Arun Kumar, Vinay Joshi, Rishika Mishra, Vijay Bhatt and Nishant Mishra. Background Score by Amit V Kapoor and Mohit Kumar is the editor.

Sumeru is a Hindi romantic film directed by Avinash Dhyani, the film revolves around two characters Bhanvar and Savi. Bhanvar is a young lad who has left everything in search of his father who died in an avalanche. Savi on the other hand is from an aristocratic family and came to Harsil for her destination wedding with her fiance where she goes astray and meets Bhanvar accidentally. The journey further continues and they fulfil their purposes and eventually fall in love.

Director and protagonist Avinash Dhyani says "Sumeru" is a passionate romantic love story. Savi, who is planning her wedding, abandons everything and sets out on a voyage with Bhanvar Pratap Singh, the outcome of which is unknown. This is a sweet and innocent love story that audiences will experience in a Hindi film after a long time.

The film has been shot at stunning locations of Uttrakhand like Dehradun, Harsil, Mussoorie, and Dhanaulti. The film Sumeru will be released in theatres across the country on 1st October 2021.

