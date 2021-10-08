MX Player's Ek Thi Begum 2 crosses 300mn streams in just five days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI/Mediawire): Inspired by true events, MX Original Series Ek Thi Begum 2 has won the hearts of millions of people across the country.

This bilingual MX Original (with a mix of Hindi & Marathi dialogues) has made a bigger, better and bolder comeback and has become yet another marquee show for the leading entertainment super-app. This series is a rare sequel that has received as much affection as its predecessor and has lived up to its audience expectations, crossing 300mn streams in just five days post its release.

With an 8.8 Rating on IMDB, the series now ranks alongside the platform's biggest hits like Aashram, Bhaukaal and Raktanchal amongst others.The Anuja Sathe starrer sees a gutsy woman, Ashraf Bhatkar transform herself from a doting housewife into the cold and calculative Leela Paswan, inflicting deep and damaging cuts in underworld don Maqsood's businesses, to avenge her lost love.

Anuja Sathe said, "I am overwhelmed by the response Ek Thi Begum 2 has received. Ashraf is not a quintessential hero, but I take my hat off to a woman who transformed from an ordinary housewife into a calculative mafia queen who can load the gun and fire it. Even though she embraced dark ways and considered it a means to an end, audiences have empathized with her and rooted for her to win which is what we wanted to bring out through this show. This series goes to show that it isn't star power but gripping narratives and content that pulls in audiences."

Gautam Talwar, Chief Content Officer at MX Player further said, "We're delighted to see a regional, bilingual show like Ek Thi Begum turn into one of the most watched series on MX Player with over 300Mn Stream in just 5 days. The journey of this gutsy and beautiful woman makes for an inspiring character and S2 sees her not only enter the world of crime but dominate this masculine world with a sharp intelligence that has really struck a chord with viewers. We always strive to deliver interesting elements from different realms and Ek Thi Begum 2 has given us a chance to recreate that era's fascination in today's world and we are glad that the audience is appreciating it."

Directed by Sachin Darekar and Vishal Modhave, Ek Thi Begum 2 is replete with drama, action and vengeance and is laced with a host of talented actors including Shahab Ali, Ajay Gehi, Hitesh Bhojraj, Chinmay Mandlekar, Vijay Nikam, Resham Shrivardhankar, Rajendra Shisatkar, Nazar Khan, Sauraseni Maitra, Lokesh Gupte, Mir Sarwar, Purnanada Wandekar and Rohan Gujar in pivotal roles.All episodes of MX Original Ek Thi Begum 2 are available to stream for FREE on MX Player.

