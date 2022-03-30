Nabet India collaborates with PNB Housing Finance Ltd for a unique employment generation program

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/SRV): Nabet India and PNB Housing Finance Pvt Ltd joined hands to carry out a special women's health and wellness initiative. While Nabet India is committed to promoting livelihood for women particularly in rural areas, it also promotes health and wellness to improve their quality of life.
Nabet India has been engaged in skilling persons with disability in the IT sector, however, the organization felt that livelihood schemes other than IT should also be designed for those who do not have access to our IT training programs. In this initiative, Nabet India would manufacture sanitary napkins at its own facility and make them available for working women, school/college going girls and villagers in need. PNB Housing Finance Pvt Ltd would on its part sponsor the machine for use by Nabet India.
The need to promote menstrual hygiene and create awareness about it was strongly felt. Under this unique program, Nabet India would devise a livelihood scheme that would also promote health and wellness amongst rural women. This program caters to the creation of employment for the underprivileged communities, deprived of employment opportunities and also help build greater access to sanitary napkins for rural women.
The sanitary napkin machines sponsored by PNB Housing Finance's CSR arm, Pehel Foundation, would help create in-house employment at the production centre and distribution network. Employment generated as a result of this program shall also help in greater inclusion of the differently-abled and women who unfortunately are underrepresented and economically deprived. The program also helps in improving the health standards of the women beneficiaries who would be the recipients of these sanitary napkins, which would lead to better health, prosperity, happiness and wellbeing.
The benefits of this initiative are many--working women would get subsidized but good quality napkins near their homes and also be made aware of the need for menstrual hygiene. This would enable better health which in turn would augment their family income. Further school dropouts would reduce and above all a good feeling would promote a sense of general well being.
The rollout of high-quality sanitary napkins from Nabet India has already started and distribution in schools through sanitary pads vending machines has kicked off. As more and more women /girls utilize these sanitary pads the demand has already increased exponentially. A large number of villagers in and around Gurgaon have become aware of the need for menstrual hygiene and villagers are employed in the distribution chain to facilitate its easy availability.
This unique corporate NGO partnership is a shining example of well planned and effective development at the village level. Speaking on the occasion, Nabet India's Managing Trustee thanked PNB housing finance for its timely and total support for this initiative. She added that the villagers had conveyed their heartfelt thanks to all for this initiative.
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)
