NamasteyNFT announces India's first-ever Web3 'Mega-Event' in Bengaluru

You would like to read
- ABGUS aims at empowering the women of Rural India
- Empowering business through digital transformation; insights by Odgers Berndtson
- Event-led engagement platform Airmeet launches new 360 degree analytics to provide deeper data and analytics on virtual event performance
- Levi's #IShapeMyWorld Season 7 - The Power of Women Supporting Women
- The Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting's 7th National Awards to be held in 2022
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'NamasteyNFT' - a collective that aims at empowering and supporting artists and creators- is thrilled to host 'NamasteyNFT Bengaluru 2022', a one-of-a-kind, free-to-enter event to be held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre from May 14-15, 2022.
Giving more details, NamasteyNFT spokesperson Mayank Tiwari said, "The event will witness a confluence of artists, developers, and collectors from Web3. The world has opened up opportunities for everyone to be more than 'single-dimensional'. Now we live our lives in two spheres that meet in the center of a Venn diagram, The universe we know and the Metaverse we've come to know. And at the center of it all is NamasteyNFT Bengaluru 2022."
Decentology, the Title and Diamond sponsor, will represent developer participation at the event. Driven by their goal to make Web3 accessible to web developers across the globe and accelerate the adoption of decentralized technologies, Decentology will break down the intricacies of Web3 to participants.
Also sponsoring the event are TryCrypto, a using decentralized technology, and NftyDreams, a DAO on a mission to enable artists to make a living off their work.
What to expect at the two-day event
-A massive, 300-artist exhibition, showcasing work across genres from all over the world.
-Interactive experiences, AR treasure hunts, 3D painting, interactive projection mapping installations, hologram art, AR-enhanced dance, and movement events, and VR gaming.
-Workshops on Web3, cyber security, wallet safety and more.
Decentology Founder/CEO Nik Kalyani (@techbubble) will lead talks and hands-on workshops on all things Web3. He will also introduce Hyperverse-Decentology's open marketplace for composable smart contracts-to help web developers discover, build and monetize Web3 applications. Participants at the workshops can look forward to winning exciting prizes and the chance to land paid Web3 projects.
"We are excited to sponsor NamasteyNFT and introduce Web3 to thousands of people in India. While the Hyperverse is focused on developers, it's important that everyone in this ecosystem collaborates to onboard new users into the decentralized future. I'm looking forward to meeting many of the builders and creators in this space in person in Bangalore at this high-energy, high-value, and high-innovation event," Kalyani said.
Speakers at the event include Vineet Vohra, Fikret Dilek Uyar, Jassi Oberai, Natalie Amrossi, Joji Visakh, Raj Khatri, and more. Participants will also get the chance to meet a number of well-known names in the NFT space like Sooraj Babu and Cyber Shakti. The event will also host Reghna Catherine Thomas and Mayura Balasubrahmanian.
For more information Please visit: (https://namasteynft.io./)
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor