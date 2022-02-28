Narsi Group strengthens its industry hold through its Milestone Parliament of India Project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Right from setting foundations to reshaping landmark structures, Narsi Group, is a one-stop, Pan-India interior turnkey fit-out service provider that has been transforming spaces by being armed for Industry 4.0 with their technologically advanced solutions and innovative methods.

Established in 1986 by the prominent Narsi Kularia, Founder, Narsi Group, the company has successfully executed a variety of projects for highly discerning clientele like Amazon, Infosys, Google and Tata, to name a few. Staying true to their ethos of creating meticulous, sustainable, and beyond ordinary designs, Narsi Group has recently undertaken the breakthrough project of constructing all the loose furniture and interior fit-out works in the new Parliament of India building. To structure the project brand has been working closely and has joint forces with renowned names like Tata and HCP Architects, one of the most well-known architecture companies.

Narsi Group believes in producing futuristic solutions in response to diverse client requisites. The Parliament of India project which is all set to launch on 15th August 2022, on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, stands testimony to the turnkey service provider's rich legacy that has laid emphasis on high-quality designs, great output and on-time delivery.

Speaking about this one-of-a-kind opportunity to serve the nation, Jagdish Kularia, Director, Narsi Group says, "This first of its kind project will certainly solidify our industry hold. Every individual associated with this project is emotionally invested in it and has been putting in extra efforts to complete this project efficiently meeting all the quality standards. We hope to have the 2022 winter session in the new parliament building once completed."

Speaking about this Milestone Project Narsi Kularia, Founder, Narsi Says, "This project demands the utmost attention to detail and perfection. We have deployed a dedicated team at our factory to make sure the craftsmanship of the intricate carving and wood joinery work is executed with utmost precision. Even at the site, the engineers have been trying their best to ensure stringent quality and safety requirements are in place. As a Co-Chairman of the Furniture and Fittings Skill Council, it is my underlying responsibility to deploy the right skilled people at the appropriate place, alongside training the others to be equipped for handling future projects."

