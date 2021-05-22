Nation's biggest offer by Big Bazaar, believe it or not

You would like to read
- ISGF announces the 7th edition of India Smart Utility Week 2021, an International Conference and Exhibition on Smart Energy and Smart Mobility for Smarter Cities from 02 - 05 March 2021
- Kalki Koechlin stands out on the Cover of Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, shot on OnePlus 8T 5G
- India's Diorama International Film Festival begins across five continents today
- Online marketplace for Delhi's Sadar Bazaar sadar24.com launched
- Bhutani Group launches Johari Bazaar
New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Big Bazaar has always believed in offering best value for its customers and this time again is all set to create a new savings benchmark.
In the current scenario, to offer maximum value to its customers, Big Bazaar launches Believe It or Not offer from 22nd May to 31st May 2021. In this biggest ever savings event on just shopping for Rs 1500, customers will get Rs 1000 cashback.
In the new normal, customers can also avail this offer from the safety of their homes by choosing to shop at the Big Bazaar app (available on Android and iOS stores) or on the online store (shop.bigbazaar.com and get all their requirements delivered to their doorstep. Customer will also get great deals and best prices on wide range of products along with the cashback and 2 hour home delivery promise.
"As a brand we have always been with our customers. Savings matter the most currently to every household. This is the first time we are offering savings at this scale. One can actually shop from the safety of their home or as per the city guidelines they can also visit their nearest store," said Pawan Sarda, Group CMO - Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group, talking about the initiative.
Big Bazaar is the flagship hypermarket retail chain from Future Group and is present in over 150 cities across the country. The Group also operates Big Bazaar GenNxt which integrates superior shopping experiences with innovations such as interactive digital screens, sit-down check outs and smart customer service.
Big Bazaar promises to offer the 'Har Din Lowest Price' with a massive price drop on over 1,500 everyday-use item at all the stores in the country. It also offers a host of value-added services like home delivery, fast billing and grinding flour amongst others. Big Bazaar has created mega shopping properties like Sabse Saste Din, Public Holiday Sale, Smart Search, Wednesday Bazaar and Great Indian Home Festival which empowers the customers to shop the best at the lowest price.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor