National Doctor's Day-Celebrating with doctors who are changing the face of healthcare

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/PNN): The efforts and sacrifices made daily by doctors around the world are incredible. Doctor's Day celebration is centred on showing appreciation to every doctor who has committed their lives to this difficult and demanding line of work.

They are white-coat heroes who have dedicatedly worked to save lives and improve life expectancy while putting their lives at risk. We call them doctors. Their contribution to human health is beyond expectations. Here are some doctors who shared a portion of their path for everyone who wants to serve this line and make a difference in the world.

Dr Anuj Chawla

MBBS, MS (Ortho), DNB (Ortho), MRCS (Glasgow), Dip SICOT, FRCS Tr and Orth (Glasgow)

Consultant Orthopedic and Foot & Ankle Surgeon

CK Birla Hospital Gurugram and Fortis Hospital Mohali

I was more than convinced to specialise in joint replacement or arthroscopy (keyhole surgery) after being trained as an orthopaedic surgeon in the best hospitals in North India. However, after spending seven years overseas, I was exposed to the less explored speciality of foot and ankle surgery. Despite being one of the most sought-after branches overseas, its awareness is still in its infancy in India. I am fortunate to be one of the few foot and ankle specialists in Delhi NCR and the only one in Chandigarh. As awareness increases in the coming years, more and more patients with foot and ankle conditions will get diagnosed and treated in a better way.

On this Doctor's Day, I request you to take adequate care of your feet and take timely consultations before the disease becomes advanced.

Dr Monica Agarwal

Director UTSAV Gynae Clinic in Manimajra

Senior Consultant Gynaecologist - Cloud Nine Hospital, Chandigarh

I, a strong crusader and advocate of women's health, would like to share a message of optimum pink health with every woman. My mission, "CARE WITH COMPASSION", focuses on the mental, physical, and spiritual aspects of a woman.

Women being mothers and life-givers have unique problems starting from adolescence through childbearing, breastfeeding, rearing children, and menopause, which, when compounded by their own and society's beliefs, translate into compromised health and not achieving your full potential.

I strive to become a doctor, friend, and confidant to my patients.

So my message for today is that from menarche to menopause, prioritise your health over everything and regularly visit for health check-ups, tests, and friendly chats with your gynaecologist to not miss your individualized PINK HEALTH.

Dr Yashica Gudesar

MBBS, DGO, DNB, PGDMLS, Diploma Ultrasound

Senior Consultant - Manipal Hospital Dwarka

Doctor's Day reminds me of the good deeds I do with being a gynaecologist and gives me immense satisfaction. Persistence, patience, and continuous education are the keys to where I am today. The journey was tough, but "when the going gets tough, the tough get going." The satisfaction of the patient giving you a genuine thank you with tears in his eyes makes my day. When a patient comes back saying what I did was right, it makes me happy(deep inside). The night call never pinches if the outcome is good. Covid times confirmed that becoming a doctor was the right decision in my life. The privilege of holding the newly born first makes me a special human. Diagnosing correctly and treating thoroughly makes me feel I have "The Third Eye"; courtesy Lobsang Rampa.

Tarun Sharma

CEO and Founder - Credent Group

On this Doctors' Day, I would like to express my gratitude to all the medical professionals in our community on behalf of the whole Credent family for their dedication, selflessness, and care for humanity during the tough times. We at Credent provide logistics and healthcare services all over PAN India, and I got the opportunity to interact with many exceptional doctors throughout my career. I respect their candor, commitment to enhancing the health and wellbeing of everyone we serve, and insights into the community's healthcare needs. Doctors and healthcare workers are vital to society, and we should celebrate this day by paying tribute to them for their selfless work.

Happy Doctor's Day!

Kudos to all the doctors for their spirit and dedication that they continued to work meticulously without stopping in the hour of crisis, risking their own lives!

Happy National Doctors' Day 2022

