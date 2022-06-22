NEESH lays out an array of scents for your every mood

You would like to read
Perfume has been touted as the ultimate fashion accessory by everyone and a person's style is often seen as an extension of their personality. It's so much more than just the sum of its ingredients. It's about a specific moment in time, a memory that you associate with a particular place. When you wear a certain scent, it can transport you back to that time and place, making fragrances an important part of vacations and that' why NEESH - an haute perfumery house that blends story-rich fragrances with day-long lingering effect, have curated their list of hotsellers for you to fly away to your vacay with!
The brand is creating significant strides with its array of products, including its latest scents ranging from Pashmina, Mehr, Glazed Water, Milky Way and Oriental Leather amongst others. NEESH believes that a fragrance should be more than just a scent, it should be an experience, from bold and vibrant to subtle and mellow, every perfume should have a story to tell. And thanks to the brand's long-lasting formula, each fragrance can be enjoyed throughout the day and on all skin types as they use natural ingredients making it safe to use. So Whether you're looking for a new signature scent or just wanting to experiment with something different, NEESH is sure to surprise and delight.
The brand's USP lies by offering a full refund on any merchandise so whether you're buying for yourself or a gift for your loved ones, the team at NEESH, wants you to be confident and satisfied in making a perfect choice. With headquarters in Paris and India, NEESH fragrances are currently available for purchase in the USA, Europe, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Paris, and UAE.
Started by the Founder, Rishi Verma and Vivaksh Singh - CEO of NEESH, the venture focuses on being an unparalleled label and a fragrance company with a difference. Not only does it offer a no-questions-asked return policy, but its products are also made with the highest quality ingredients. The company's flagship product, Extrait De Parfum, is made with an exceptionally high concentration of oil, which gives it a long-lasting scent that is much stronger than other EDT or EDP products on the market. In addition, NEESH works with some of the world's most talented perfumers, including Quentin Bisch and Christian Provenzano. This enables the company to create unique and inspiring fragrances that are sure to impress even the most discerning noses. So if you're looking for a long-lasting signature scent, NEESH is the new fragrance to buy, now available on all online shopping platforms.
