Nepal's Lightest Child to have undergone liver transplantation celebrates his third birthday

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rela Hospital, Chennai's leading Multi-Speciality Quaternary Care Hospital, with pride celebrated the 3rd birthday of Master Siwansh. Siwansh is widely known as Nepal's Lightest Child to have undergone liver transplantation. Rela Hospital performed complicated miraculous liver transplantation on him whose weight was a precariously worrisome 2.3 kgs at the time of surgery. Baby Siwansh is now Master Siwansh as he celebrated his 3rd birthday with us at Rela Hospital.
Back in 2019, With advanced stage of jaundice, bloated stomach, and pale-yellow body colour from the 14th day of his birth, Baby Siwansh was admitted to a Government Hospital in Nepal where they attempted treatment for a month. The routine treatment they followed was to extract 1 litre of water from his stomach every day but the doctors there knew that the child needed advanced lifesaving treatment and care, hence the doctor referred the family to Prof. Mohamed Rela in Chennai.
In Chennai, within 2 hours of examination and with the experience of Prof. Mohamed Rela, the clinical team at Rela Hospital confirmed that it was a case of Neonatal Acute Liver Failure. The family was advised that liver transplantation was the only solution ahead of them however the family was not sure. The wait of a week complicated things even more. Baby Siwansh failed to medications and started oozing blood in his urine resulting in a do-or-die situation and emergency Liver transplantation was the last resort. The father stepped forward as the donor. Prof Rela and his expert team performed the surgery successfully. The biggest challenge, in this case, was the weight of the baby which was only 2.3kgs. Post-transplant and its 3 years since then, Master Siwansh has now grown into a charming little boy, enjoying his childhood in high spirits.
Speaking about the transplant, Dr Jagadeesh Menon VR, Consultant- Paediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology, said, "Siwansh came to us when he was just 45 days old with features of liver failure. He was suffering from a rare condition called Neonatal Acute Liver Failure, which if not treated on time can be life-threatening. He had a distended tummy and deep jaundice, and Liver transplantation was the only curative treatment for him. But the challenge was his weight which was only 2.3kgs and surgeries like these needs' expertise, skills and meticulous planning. We took a part of his father's liver, and the transplant was done by Prof Rela and his team of experts. Siwansh is normal now, running around and growing up like normal kids."
"Our son is doing well. I feel so rejoiced seeing my child running around and doing naughty activities. We are thankful to Dr Jagadeesh Menon, Dr Mohamed Rela and the whole team for making us feel at home. I never expected that I would be able to cope up alone outside my hometown. I thought language would be a barrier, but after coming to this hospital, I felt so much at ease. Rela hospital was a home away from home and they treated us with utmost humbleness," said the mother.
