PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17: NetAcct Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a Bengaluru-based enterprise software company backed by former Freshworks leaders, today announced the launch of Entries ERP, the latest generation of its AI-powered Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution built on the Entries AI Platform. - Backed by former Freshworks leaders, the Bengaluru-based company introduces its next-generation AI-native ERP platform that unifies Accounting, Financial Reporting, Inventory Management, Manufacturing, Procurement, Sales, HRMS, Payroll, Compliance, Projects, Document Management, Business Intelligence, and AI Automation into one intelligent cloud platform. Powered by Infinity, the enterprise AI Agent from Entries AI, Entries ERP helps organizations automate accounting, finance, manufacturing, inventory, procurement, HR, payroll, compliance, and day-to-day business operations through one unified intelligent cloud platform.

Designed specifically for Indian startups, SMEs, manufacturing companies, professional services firms, Chartered Accountant practices, and growing enterprises, Entries ERP replaces multiple disconnected business applications with one integrated system that connects every department through a single source of truth. Today, more than 500 organizations trust Entries ERP to manage Accounting, Financial Reporting, Inventory Management, Manufacturing, HRMS, Payroll, Compliance, Procurement, Sales, Projects, Business Intelligence, and Document Management from one platform. From Accounting Software to a Complete AI-Powered ERP Platform The journey of Entries began in April 2023 when NetAcct Solutions launched an accounting platform to help Indian businesses migrate from QuickBooks following its exit from the Indian market.

As customers grew, so did their requirements. Businesses no longer want separate applications for accounting, payroll, inventory, manufacturing, compliance, reporting, and document management. They want one intelligent platform capable of managing their entire business. Working closely with hundreds of customers across manufacturing, retail, engineering, healthcare, education, logistics, technology, consulting, and professional services, NetAcct Solutions transformed Entries into a complete AI-powered ERP platform built specifically for Indian businesses. Today, Entries ERP combines years of customer feedback, finance expertise, enterprise implementation experience, and AI innovation into one modern cloud platform. One Unified Platform for Accounting, Manufacturing, HRMS and Business Operations Most growing businesses operate multiple software products to manage different functions:

- Accounting Software - Financial Reporting - HRMS - Payroll Software - Inventory Management - Manufacturing ERP - Warehouse Management - Procurement - Sales - Project Management - Compliance Management - Document Management - Business Intelligence The result is duplicated data, disconnected workflows, manual reconciliations, inconsistent reporting, delayed decision-making, and higher operational costs. Entries ERP eliminates these silos by bringing Finance, Procurement, Manufacturing, Inventory, Sales, HR, Payroll, Compliance, Projects, Leadership, and Operations onto one unified platform. Every department works from the same real-time data. One Platform. One Database. One Source of Truth. Introducing Infinity by Entries AI -- The Enterprise AI Agent At the heart of Entries ERP is Infinity, the enterprise AI Agent built on the Entries AI Platform.

Infinity is not simply a chatbot. It is an intelligent business agent capable of understanding transactions, executing business processes, automating accounting, orchestrating workflows, retrieving information, and providing real-time business intelligence. Unlike traditional ERP systems where AI is added as a feature, Infinity is embedded across every workflow within Entries ERP. Finance teams, HR professionals, procurement managers, manufacturing planners, warehouse teams, compliance officers, sales teams, and business leaders all work alongside the same intelligent AI assistant. With Infinity, organizations can: - Automatically extract Purchase Invoices from PDFs, emails, scanned documents, and images. - Create Purchase Invoices with AI-assisted validation. - Generate Sales Quotations and Sales Invoices using natural language.

- Create Journal Entries automatically. - Recommend accounting entries based on business transactions. - Process supplier invoices. - Automate bank reconciliations. - Retrieve financial statements instantly. - Generate Balance Sheets, Profit & Loss Statements, Cash Flow Statements, Trial Balance, General Ledger, and MIS reports conversationally. - Generate GST reports and compliance summaries. - Retrieve inventory reports and warehouse analytics. - Monitor manufacturing performance. - Identify production bottlenecks. - Detect accounting anomalies. - Identify revenue leakages. - Detect missing vendor invoices. - Monitor compliance risks. - Generate executive dashboards. - Answer business questions in plain English. Infinity can answer questions such as: "Show me customers with overdue receivables." "What is my EBITDA this quarter?" "Which suppliers have pending invoices?"

"Show inventory shortages impacting production." "Summarize payroll costs this month." "Which GST invoices are pending reconciliation?" "Show my manufacturing efficiency by plant." "Prepare my financial reporting package." Infinity transforms Entries ERP from a traditional system of record into an intelligent system of action. AI Embedded Across Every Business Process AI is no longer an add-on. Within Entries ERP, AI is embedded throughout Accounting, Financial Reporting, Manufacturing, Inventory Management, HRMS, Payroll, Procurement, Compliance, CRM, Projects, and Document Management. AI capabilities include: - Purchase Invoice OCR and extraction - AI-assisted Accounting - Automated Journal Entries - Sales Invoice generation - Quote-to-Cash automation - Procure-to-Pay automation - Intelligent document extraction - GST validation - Financial reconciliations - Revenue leakage detection - Business anomaly detection

- Compliance monitoring - Automated workflow approvals - Conversational reporting - Predictive business insights - AI-powered dashboards - Intelligent business recommendations By reducing manual work across finance and operations, businesses accelerate month-end close, improve reporting accuracy, reduce costs, and make faster decisions. Built for Modern Finance Teams Entries ERP provides a complete financial management platform. Finance capabilities include: - General Ledger - Chart of Accounts - Accounts Payable - Accounts Receivable - Bank Reconciliation - Cash Flow Management - Budgeting - Financial Reporting - Multi-company Accounting - Multi-branch Accounting - Multi-currency Accounting - Cost Centers - Projects - Fixed Assets - Asset Depreciation - Accrual Accounting - Deferred Revenue - Deferred Expenses - Inter-company Accounting - Period Close Management - Financial Close Automation - Audit Readiness - AI-assisted Accounting - Management Reporting Finance leaders gain complete visibility into organizational performance through real-time dashboards and AI-powered analytics.

Built for Manufacturing, Inventory and Supply Chain Entries ERP connects manufacturing operations directly with finance. Manufacturing capabilities include: - Inventory Management - Warehouse Management - Multi-location Inventory - Batch & Serial Number Tracking - Procurement - Purchase Management - Vendor Management - Material Requests - Purchase Orders - Goods Receipts - Bill of Materials (BOM) - Production Planning - Material Requirements Planning (MRP) - Work Orders - Job Cards - Shop Floor Management - Production Scheduling - Material Consumption - Finished Goods Management - Subcontracting - Quality Control - Manufacturing Costing - Production Analytics Every inventory movement automatically updates accounting, ensuring accurate inventory valuation and financial reporting. HRMS, Payroll and Employee Experience Entries ERP provides a complete Hire-to-Retire platform. Organizations can manage: - Employee Onboarding - HRMS - Payroll - Attendance - Leave Management

- Shift Management - Expense Claims - Performance Management - Employee Self-Service (ESS) - Mobile Attendance - Geo-fencing - Payslips - Tax Declarations - Compliance - Full & Final Settlement Employees access everything through the Entries ERP ESS Mobile App. Smarter GST and Compliance Management Entries ERP includes integrated GST Compliance, e-Invoicing, e-Way Bill, TDS, statutory compliance, and one of India's most comprehensive Compliance Management platforms. Organizations can: - Reconcile Purchase Register with GSTR-2B - Maximize Input Tax Credit - Detect supplier filing gaps - Track statutory due dates - Monitor Companies Act compliance - Manage Labour Law compliance - Monitor Secretarial compliance - Improve governance through Compliance Health Scores Businesses remain audit-ready and investor-ready throughout the year. Built for Chartered Accountants and Managed Finance Services

Entries ERP includes an integrated CA Practice platform enabling firms to manage multiple clients from one workspace. Capabilities include: - Client Management - Accounting Services - Payroll Services - Compliance Management - Document Management - Task Management - Collaboration - Business Insights - Financial Reporting The platform enables firms to scale advisory and managed finance services while maintaining complete visibility across every client organization. One Platform. Infinite Possibilities. With Entries ERP and the Entries AI Platform, NetAcct Solutions believes the future of enterprise software is autonomous. Businesses no longer need separate software for Accounting, Financial Reporting, Inventory Management, Manufacturing, Procurement, HRMS, Payroll, Compliance, CRM, Projects, Document Management, Business Intelligence, and AI. Infinity brings all these capabilities together through one intelligent platform capable of understanding, automating, and continuously improving business operations.

The vision is simple: One intelligent platform that runs the entire business. About NetAcct Solutions Pvt. Ltd. NetAcct Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a Bengaluru-based enterprise software company backed by former Freshworks leaders, building AI-powered business management software for modern Indian businesses. Its flagship offering, Entries ERP, is built on the Entries AI Platform and powered by Infinity, the enterprise AI Agent. Entries ERP combines AI-powered Accounting Software, Financial Reporting, Inventory Management, Manufacturing ERP, Procurement, Sales, CRM, HRMS, Payroll, Compliance Management, Projects, Document Management, Business Intelligence, and AI Automation into one unified cloud platform designed specifically for Indian businesses. The platform enables organizations to replace multiple disconnected applications with a single source of truth, helping them operate more efficiently, make better decisions, strengthen governance, and accelerate growth.

Website: https://entries.ai Entries ERP -- Powered by the Entries AI Platform One Unified AI-Powered ERP for Accounting, Financial Reporting, Manufacturing, Inventory Management, Procurement, HRMS, Payroll, Compliance, CRM, Projects, Business Intelligence, and Business Operations. Powered by Infinity. Simplified. Powerful. Built for Growth. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)