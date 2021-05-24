New-age tech solution phenomena Ambassador: SYSOTEL

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI/SRV Media): It was the year 2014 when it all started. The idea was to provide software and technological solutions to those businesses, belonging to the hospitality sector. The intention was simple, to provide a helping hand by bringing systematic and algometric systems into the scenario.

SYSOTEL is not only offering to upscale but also cordially helping new and veteran businesses to sustain themselves in the highly competitive market of hospitality. Back in 2014, the void of management systems that are automated and provides more coordination was noticed. SYSOTEL recognized the necessity of a solution system in the hospitality sector because there was the scope and no initiation from the market. Hence, SYSOTEL is proud to be the torchbearer of hospitality tech solutions right at this moment.

One of the greatest things about the solutions provided is it does not discriminate between a small scale business and a large scale business. The equality balance is kept well tightened and the economic ask from SYSOTEL is very reasonable.

Services or rather solutions provided are Hotel Booking Engine, Channel Manager, Revenue Management System, Website Development, Corporate Solutions, Travel Agency Solution, Emerging Travel Agency Solutions, Central Reservation System, Reputation Management System, and more.

Most of the solutions are AI (Automated Intelligence)powered. Here, the AI has a team of highly trained professionals, to keep up with the management for the respective hospitality business in need. Therefore, the systems are well maintained and very efficient.

The solutions are ideal for those who want to make a come-back in the market with a substantial backup of system management. Specifically, during the pandemic period, this could be a silver lining to withstand a void of management in the hospitality segment. The solutions are directly co-related with upscaling new businesses or start-ups too because it not only smoothens the management system but also helps the hotel industry to push into greater values on return on investment.

Raj Sahu, CEO, SYSOTEL, says, '"The organization embraces diversity and encourages professional and personal growth. The company is a global team that celebrates the advancement and developments of technologies that help people and companies to go head-on with real-world obstacles and burst out with success. The company started with an idea to break normalcy and barge into the space of technical innovation. It took around 45 years of accumulated experience in the hospitality sector and a thorough survey of numerous case studies to come up with these innovative solutions. So each solution has a lot of hard work and research behind it. There has been room for trial and error applications for the solutions earlier when the organization just started. Hence, after all the scrutiny the solutions are proven worthy of the hospitality sector and advised by management experts. The new era or next phase of the hospitality industry is being more digital and to support this digital elevation nowadays, with existing products that are not affordable for mid-scale and small scale or independent hotels operators, here comes the technology. We have used comprehensive tech solutions which enables us to be affordable as well as profitable. This also makes us apart from the race that older software providers' technology is not allowing them to be more affordable as well as profitable in the long run or a shorter run."

Also, it is an honour to announce that SYSOTEL is a part of Startup India. With all the support from various sectors, it is also a fact that SYSOTEL is open to investment offers and funding from other companies for a large expansion which is surely on the cards. The organization is taking steps towards various collaborations and acquisitions shortly. As the company grows it promises to help and support the hospitality sector in every way possible to reach new heights and become one of the most successful hospitality tech solution companies in the market.

