New range of Honeywell Air Purifiers launched

Hong Kong, December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Secure Connection, the Hong Kong-based electronic products manufacturer, today announced the launch of a new range of Honeywell Branded Air Purifiers that caters to a broad spectrum of consumers across features and price points. The new air purifier range features three categories: Value Series, Platinum Series and Ultimate Series, and include functionalities such as UV LED, Ionizer and Humidifier. They will be available across multiple countries in South Asia & Middle East Asia through all leading retailers and online ecommerce platforms.

The new range of air purifiers come equipped with best-in-class technology using an all-new HEPA H13 filter which can clean up to 99.97% of particles of size greater-than-or-equal-to 0.3 microns including PM1, PM2.5, PM10, smoke, mold, pet dander, dust and a host of micro allergens.

Commenting on this new launch Mohit Anand, CEO, Secure Connection Limited said, "We are proud to bring our new range of Honeywell-branded Air Purifiers to the market following many months of research and hard work. We believe that this new range of Air Purifiers delivers on the needs that consumers are expressing given the rising air pollution levels and concerns around overall wellbeing."

Secure Connection boasts of a rich legacy of more than 25 years of delivering best-in-class products and breakthrough innovations in the consumer technology products, peripherals, and accessories spread across global markets. Secure Connection has emerged as a global leader with a wealth of expertise in building brands, creating consumer loyalty, and delivering a rich experience that enriches a consumer's digital lifestyle. Secure Connection Limited, Hong Kong is a subsidiary of Creative Peripherals and Distribution Limited (NSE: CREATIVE). For more information, please visit (https://honeywellconnection.com).

For further media queries please contact: Rituka Gupta | rituka@honeywellconnection.com.

The Honeywell trademark is used under license from Honeywell International Inc. Honeywell International Inc. makes no representation or warranties with respect to these products. These products are manufactured by Secure Connection Limited, Hong Kong.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)