PRNewswire GIFT City (Gujarat) [India], November 25: Nexent Capital IFSC Private Limited ("Nexent Capital") today announced the launch of Nexent Capital ADGM Fund I, a closed-end fund targeting US$1 billion in capital commitments - expandable up to a US$1.6 billion hard cap - dedicated to quantum-ready AI infrastructure and advanced energy investment. The Fund is structured as an ADGM-domiciled Qualified Investor Fund (the Master Fund), with a GIFT City-based IFSCA-regulated Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) acting as its feeder, and Nexent Capital ADGM Limited being established as its licensed ADGM Fund Manager. Nexent Capital ADGM Fund I will deploy capital across five complementary strategies: infrastructure private equity in AI and data-center assets; private credit and structured capital; special-situations M & A; growth equity and PIPEs; and liquid, public equity exposure within the AI and data-center value chain. The Fund has an anchor commitment of US$20 million from the Tyagi family office and line of sight to an identified pipeline of quantum-ready AI infrastructure and advanced energy projects across North America and India, including data-center and power assets sponsored by affiliates of the Nexent Capital and Tryfacta platform.

Commenting on the launch, Adesh Tyagi, Managing Partner, Nexent Capital IFSC Private Limited, said, "AI is being built on a foundation of physical infrastructure - power, land, and compute - that most capital isn't positioned to finance at the scale or speed this moment demands. Nexent Capital ADGM Fund I, with a GIFT City, Gujarat-based IFSCA-regulated Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) acting as its feeder, is designed to meet that gap directly, giving institutional and family-office investors a disciplined way to back the infrastructure and energy assets that will underpin the next decade of AI growth." Adding to this, Abhimanyu Tyagi, Director, Nexent Capital IFSC Private Limited, said, "Our pipeline isn't theoretical - it's built on relationships and projects our platform has been developing for years, from data-center conversions to gigawatt-scale energy campuses. That gives investors in this Fund a head start most new vehicles in this space simply don't have."

Nexent Capital IFSC is working with a large Abu Dhabi-based fund administrator that globally manages over $3.4 trillion in assets, and is progressing formal engagement of legal counsel and an auditor as part of its path to FSRA authorization and first close. The Fund's minimum investment is US$500,000, and it is targeting a first close within approximately six months of FSRA authorization, with a final close targeted six months thereafter. The launch comes as global investors increasingly look to deploy capital into the physical infrastructure underpinning AI growth - power generation, data centers, and advanced energy systems - and as GIFT City and the Abu Dhabi Global Market continue to develop as complementary gateways for structuring cross-border alternative investment vehicles.

About Nexent Capital: Nexent Capital is a financial services firm specializing in investment banking, financial advisory, alternative asset management, and institutional equities. With offices in San Francisco, California, and GIFT City, Gujarat, the firm provides strategic capital market solutions to entrepreneurs, growth-stage businesses, and institutional clients, supported by cross-border expertise and a global network. http://nexentcap.com/ For further information contact: Subhash Jha, Director, Nexent Capital IFSC PVT LTD. Email: subhash.jha@tryfacta.com Mobile: +91-78270171181 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)