NexGen Energia strengthens its Advisory Board

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): NexGen Energia Ltd. the fastest growing clean fuel energy company today announced the appointment of 5 senior level retired government officials including 2 IAS & 3 IPS officers as the Strategic advisors.
The appointment of these revered will further strengthen the advisory board of NexGen Energia which is on fast track of growth.
The new members who have joined the board are Raghav Chandra IAS (retd) have been a member of the different Committee of Secretaries of the Government of India to report to the current Hon'ble Prime Minister.
Girish Shankar IAS (retd) is ex-Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Heavy Industry, Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises. Mr. Om Prakash Singh DGP (retd) is a 1983 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre. He was the Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police, and had previously served as the Director General of CISF and Director General of NDRF.
Gupteshwar Pandey DGP (retd) is a retired Indian Police Service officer. He served as Director General of Police of Bihar. Mr. KN Tiwari DGP (EOW Madhya Pradesh) (retd) previously DGP of Economic Offences Wing & awarded with Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2002 and Presidents Police Medal Distinguished Service in 2011.
Commenting on this move to further strengthen the advisory board of NexGen Energia, Managing Director, A P Pathak ADG (retd) said, "We are excited to welcome these intellectual brains as in the role of key advisory. Our association with them will help bring new and fresh perspective which will help add to the growth momentum for NexGen Energia."
"Being top government officials and coming from different geographies they are well versed with the government policy, have great connects and understand the government initiatives therefore they will help guide NexGen to contribute towards the larger picture," further added by Pathak.
NexGen Energia endeavours to drive & innovate the future energy revolution. The idea behind it is to have a green planet & energy independence as well as contribute in creating business opportunities for the millennial's, entrepreneurs, etc. The company converts waste into CNG (CBG), Green Diesel, Bio Coal etc and growing this network through franchise route.
