NextBengal's Bengali-language Life Transformation Program, Project "Attract the Law of Attraction" hits milestone: 5000+ people trained

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/SRV): NextBengal, the popular Bengali-language-based life coaching platform, powered by its parent company SKYL Technologies, has recently hit a milestone of having trained over 5000 people within just six months of its operations. Innovated by the life coach duo, Priyanka Samanta and Sontu Biswas, the growing platform continues to attract people who want to leverage the Law of Attraction towards a happier and more successful life.

Aimed to foster powerful mindsets in the people of Bengal, NextBengal's platform, which houses world-class life transformation courses and mentorship programs in Bengali, has been gaining massive traction. Among the numerous programs, "Attract The Law of Attraction", a 5-day LIVE Online workshop program, has touched the lives of thousands of people since its launch in May 2022. Owing to the success of the program, the life coach duo, committed to helping more people tackle the challenges of modern life, is set to start a new program named the Fusion Parenting Program, which is a combination of World Class Modern Parenting, Mindful Art of Parenting & Spiritual Parenting.

Further, the initiative has been awarded the "National Icon Award 2022" from the prestigious EnGame Publishing House. This award recognises the deep insights imparted via the life coaching efforts that strive to instil in people the foundational skills for a fulfilling life.

About the milestone, Priyanka Samanta, the co-founder and life coach, shared enthusiastically: "We are elated by the popularity we have gained so far. The more we are appreciated, the more we realize that we are serving an imperative need in society, which is testified by the sheer number of lives we have already touched. With every single positive mindset fostered, we are one step closer to the goal of improving the society at large through the power of mindset- the power of mindset has a compounding effect." She added, "Everyday life today is plagued by several challenges: social media, dynamic changes in the market, and increased competition, all of which leave people stressed and wanting guidance. This is where we come in. We handhold people into using their power of the mind to transform their lives."

Drawing from her practices of spirituality and neuro-linguistic programming, Priyanka seeks to help people manifest positivity and success with the power of the mind and the Law of Attraction. Priyanka brings a grounded, analytical approach to life coaching with her astute analytical and people skills that she developed while working as a postgraduate school teacher of computer science in various Central Government Schools. A mother and an entrepreneur, Priyanka has dedicated herself to healing people by enabling them to use their pain as a transformative force, as well as achieve great health, wealth, relationships, peace of mind, happiness, and spirituality to achieve ultimate prosperity in their lives.

Echoing Priyanka's enthusiasm, Sontu Biswas said, "Honored by this massive traction, we are enthused to take our efforts to the next level. Within a short period of time, the courses became very popular among people, who have spread the word further. This word-of-mouth publicity alone has helped us come this far, proving that a concentrated effort to help people creates a ripple effect of goodwill."

Sontu Biswas, a Software Engineer turned Human Software (Mind) Engineer, Life Coach, and Motivational Speaker coaches people to develop robust mindsets, learn digital growth hacks, and undergo a digital detox. Passionate about technology and web exploration, Sontu trains individuals and organizations on various topics like problem-solving, mindset, confidence, productivity, goal-setting, stress management, etc. He is also a Certified Parenting Coach and Certified Career Strategist who integrates his knowledge from his engineering and MBA alma maters towards his passion for aiding the holistic development of people whom he helps become the best versions of themselves.

