COVID-19 Impact: Bilsir proves a boon for job seekers

Time to Rebuild Economy, says e-Trio founder Sathya Yalamanchili
NIIT, Rio Tinto extend partnership by 5 more years

The skill development major has footprints in over 30 countries.

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Skills and talent development major NIIT Ltd said on Tuesday that it has extended its partnership with global mining group Rio Tinto for another five years.

NIIT began its relationship with Rio Tinto in 2014 and will continue to provide a full range of managed learning services covering event management, learning administration, consultancy, on-site support, content design and development, and technology services.

This will support Rio Tinto's learning and business imperatives across its global sites and offices. The leading global mining and refining group operates in 36 countries with 47,000 employees and sales of 43 billion dollars, producing materials essential to human progress.

"We look forward to providing increased value and innovation over the coming years," said Sailesh Lalla, Executive Vice President for Business Development at NIIT's Corporate Learning Group.

The company has a footprint in over 30 countries offering training and development solutions to individuals, enterprises and institutions. (ANI)

First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 15:31 IST

