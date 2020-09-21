Nippon Paint launches n-MAX range of automotive refinish paints

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nippon Paint India, part of the NIPSEA Group, has launched a new international automotive refinishes product system under the n-MAX brand.

With this launch, Nippon Paint is expanding its presence in the Indian and International car refinishing markets through its new state of the art product line that is designed to excel in all geographical regions and weather conditions across the world.

The n-MAX range includes N Max SB - equipped with a vast range of OEM colour formulations and supported by its advanced Nippon Paint Partner digital colour retrieval system with 5 angle spectrophotometer. The colour range is supplemented by Nax Pro LV, a low VOC range of clear coats, primers and auxiliaries from Europe & Nax Pro EZ which offers a complimentary range of high performance, value based ancillaries.

"The n-MAX launch reflects our global aspiration to develop and offer quality products in the international automotive refinishes market. The product has been developed by the core technology group in India and is a powerful statement of intent from our side. We hope to make this brand successful not only in India but across the world. We are confident that our technology and product quality is superior and we are keen to add tremendous value to our customers paint processes, in line with our vision to be paint process specialists," said Sharad Malhotra, Sr Vice President, NIPSEA Group Automotive Refinishes, while talking about the range.

"n-MAX range is introduced to offer quality tinting solutions with very low investment. This is a state-of-the-art product line for independent body shops and collision repair centers. The aim is to build long term partnerships with distributors by offering advanced technology at competitive pricing along with value added services. The range has been designed with the goal to give utmost ease to retailers and automotive bodyshops. We have launched this brand under our Refinish 2.0 stream which will witness more launches in times to come," added A Prateesh, General Manager (Marketing), NIPSEA Group Automotive Refinishes.

Nippon Paint India is a leading producer of high-quality paints and coatings for automotive refinish, industrial and the decorative sector. Nippon Paint India is part of the NIPSEA Group which is a subsidiary of Nippon Paint Japan, which forms the largest coatings group in Asia Pacific and the 4th largest in the world in terms of revenue.

Nippon Paint with over 138 years of experience in the paint industry is today the largest coatings company in Asia Pacific and the 4th largest in the world. Operating in over 25 countries, Nippon Paint caters to a wide range of customers through over 70 companies that comprise the group. The over 20,000 strong workforce at Nippon Paint is committed at delivering state of the art products and best in class service to discerning customers.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)