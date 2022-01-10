Noida ranked India's Cleanest Medium City

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI/GIPR): We all aspire to live in the cleanest possible surroundings, but seldom take the ownership for it.

Noida, a part of the NCR that has been emerging as a well-planned global city for both residents and businesses, set an example for all the rapidly developing cities with its miraculous display of grit, determination and responsibility.

The city recently bagged the Cleanest Medium City (population of 3-10 Lakh) in Swachh Survekshan 2021, an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in India.

"Noida deserves rank 1 in the list of cleanest cities, and I hope all the NGOs will work even harder to make it happen. Big thanks to HCLF's Clean Noida project for establishing Noida's Integrated Command Control Centre. HCLF has a huge role in helping us to sensitise villages and making sure that this movement reaches the rural areas of Noida," said Ritu Maheshwari, Chief, Noida Authority, as she thanked and congratulated all the partners working for this movement.

The high rank achieved in Swachh Survekshan Survey 2021, is a miraculous victory as in 2018 the city was at 324th position and at the 4th position now.

This has been a result of months of organised and structured efforts by the HCL foundation. On-ground campaigns and door-to-door awareness surveys were conducted to drive behavioural change in citizens. Cleanliness staff was trained regularly on how to segregate waste and best practices to manage solid waste. HCLF not only trained the staff and residents through campaigns, it also distributed litter bins, collection carts and was involved in city beautification activities through wall art and graffiti.

"The Clean Noida Project works with over 90 RWAs across the city. The residents of these sectors are grateful for the initiatives and knowledge imparted by the foundation. It takes years to drive a behavioral change. Clean Noida has been working rigorously since 2018 to ensure Noida emerges as a clean city. Our aim is to look at development, hygiene and ensure people live in peace and harmony," said Mr Laxmi Narayin, President, RWA, Sector 19.

The city has also received a 5-star garbage-free city rating, a higher achievement from having received a 3-star garbage-free city rating in 2020. HCL Foundation has adopted 8 Urban Villages as part of their Model Villages initiatives. The workers have worked relentlessly to ensure these areas are converted into model villages. Door to door waste collection, street sweeping and drain cleaning, sensitizing villagers on solid waste management practices and eliminated all 55 Garbage Vulnerable Points.

Under the Chakachak Village Initiative, the foundation worked towards collecting waste from 62 Urban Villages, distributed bags and dustbins, sensitized residents and cleanliness workers and about 300 walls were painted with slogans and for beautification. The village homes have their own composting pits and the villagers are being trained to manage their waste efficiently, converting the areas into zero waste villages.

An elated UV resident, Jeetu at one of the awareness events said, "We are very happy to see the hygiene and cleanliness levels in the village today. Years of door-to-door collections and training of the waste collection staff has enabled this change. The team HCLF has been prompt with support and guidance. The Clean Noida Project team is a bunch of dynamic people who recognize the problem and strive for a solution."

There have been celebratory events in marketplaces, villages and RWAs to keep the awareness going. Cleanliness is equal to Godliness - the adage comes alive as you see the Clean Noida team in action. One can only hope the whole country takes an inspiration from their exemplary work.

