NTTF launches apprenticeship-based Diploma in Logistics Technology Program

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF), a well-known brand in the Vocational Education field serving the society for the last 61 plus years, is now launching a unique apprenticeship-based Diploma Program in Logistics Technology.
Logistics play an important role in any economy as the growth prospects of this sector are closely linked to the economic growth and to some extent even foreign trade of the country. Technology has a big role to play when it comes to ensuring an effective supply chain in the dire need of today's logistics challenges.
NTTF is rolling out this program in association with Logistics Sector Skills Council (LSC), established by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) through National Skill Development Corporation of India (NSDC).
This long-term full time diploma program is a very unique blend of classroom sessions as well as with apprenticeship training modules with an aim to enhance employability skills of young learners to make them industry-ready. Class 10 completed students would undergo three-year program (6 semesters) whereas the Class 12/ HSC Science stream/ ITI students undergoes two-year (4 semesters) program. Students could also opt out in between with a CERTIFICATE award after one year for class 12 and after 2 years for class 10. There is a flexibility to come back with a break to complete the Diploma.
Students in the three-year Diploma program would pursue common engineering subjects in the first year of study. They pursue Logistics Technology specialisation in the second & third year, and acquire their Knowledge, Skill, and Attitude required for supply chain industries honed during the two spells of Apprenticeship Training scheduled in Semesters IV and VI. The duration of each spell of apprenticeship is 6 months.
Interested students with Class 10/ Class 12/ ITI qualification can apply online at (https://www.nttftrg.com/diploma-programs/diploma-in-logistics-technology) for the Diploma in Logistics Technology program, contact email: skilldevelopment@nttf.co.in Mobile: 9632122733
NEED OF THE HOUR: Technologies like Bar-coding and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), data acquisition technologies like Optical scanning, Electronic notepads, Voice recognition and Robotics for information management and control can be used by LSPs (Logistic service providers) to reap maximum benefits and reduce unwarranted operational and manual costs. These available technologies also save a lot of time and money in tracing products or shipments. NTTF's program is aimed at addressing these requirements through this effort.
Prospective job opportunities for the logistics diploma holders will be in the Supply Management and Logistics, Distribution and Material Movement, Production Logistics and Management, Reverse Logistics and Product Return, etc.
NTTF Brand name is very popular in the industries especially in the Manufacturing, Automation, Electronics, Mechatronics, Information Technology and Computer Engineering sectors. As an Industry-Academic blended program being launched, NTTF is committed to produce quality and skilled professionals to augment the ever-growing demands of the Supply Chain and logistics field.
NTTF's continuous efforts to contribute to the society in imparting the employable skills enables an aspiring youth to effectively 'Secure their future with their own hands'.
