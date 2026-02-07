VMPL New Delhi [India], February 6: Obesity Is Not Just About Food: Bariatric Surgeon Explains the Role of Hormones & Metabolism - Based on the recent data estimated by the World Health Organisation, more than 1 billion people across the world suffer from obesity at a very risky stage. This number has increased threefold of the total world population since 1975. In India, the data states that 1 in every 4 people is overweight or suffering from obesity, which has increased the cases of developing diabetes, heart-related disease, infertility and specific types of cancer. People continue to misunderstand obesity as a problem that results from excessive eating, even though it represents a complicated medical condition.

Some of the Best Bariatric surgeons in Jalandhar state that obesity develops through multiple factors, which include dietary habits, physical exercise, hormonal disorders and metabolic diseases and genetic factors that prevent successful weight loss through standard approaches. Dr Amit Sood, Senior Bariatric, Metabolic & Laparoscopic Surgeon at CKOSMIC Healthcity, says that "Obesity is a hormonal and metabolic disease, not a failure of self-control", " When the essential hormones like insulin, leptin and ghrelin malfunction, the body goes to a state of resisting weight loss This is why many patients repeatedly regain weight. Bariatric surgery helps patients control their weight and reverse obesity-related diseases because it decreases their food intake and restores their hormonal balance and metabolic functions."

Bariatric Surgery: More Than Weight Loss Modern surgeries like Bariatric, Metabolic and Laparoscopic is not just about reducing stomach size. There are several procedures, such as gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy, that achieve their effects by rewiring hormonal systems, which lead to better insulin response and metabolic processes. Patients suffering from type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol often initially suffer from obesity. Cities like Jalandhar have the best bariatric surgeon in India, who states that even a simple treatment for obesity can lead to improvement in such diseases as "that's because we are treating the root biological cause, instead of the symptoms"

Science Behind Obesity and Weight Regulation Medical experts explain that obesity constitutes a metabolic disease with multiple causes, which develop through hormonal dysfunctions, genetic factors and energy expenditure, but not through dietary consumption. Research demonstrates that hormones like insulin, leptin, ghrelin and cholesterol operate as essential hormones that regulate appetite and determine how fat is distributed and control metabolic processes. The hormonal pathways in obese individuals typically experience disruptions, which result in elevated hunger levels, diminished satiety and development of insulin resistance and decreased metabolic function. The body responds to repeated dieting through metabolic adaptation, which leads to energy preservation that results in weight gain.

The biological response explains why many people find it hard to maintain weight loss after they change their eating and exercise habits. The treatment of obesity needs a complete medical solution that restores metabolic health and corrects hormonal disorders while treating obesity as a long-term health condition instead of a personal failure. Awareness about the condition is very important; we often consider it a condition caused by the excess diet but the real reason for it is the imbalances of the hormonal function. The experts and best bariatric surgeons notice it and provide various treatments to counter it. And along with it, they explain the root cause of the issue and how it can be avoided in future.

