As India steadily moves toward renewable energy, solar power is becoming a practical and popular choice for homeowners and businesses. Rising electricity costs, growing awareness about sustainability, and the need for reliable backup solutions are accelerating the shift. For Okaya, a pioneer in the power storage solutions industry, strengthening its solar portfolio is a natural extension of its two-decade legacy in dependable energy technologies. With over 20 years of experience in power backup, battery innovation, and energy management, Okaya offers a comprehensive solar solutions range designed specifically for Indian conditions. Instead of focusing on standalone products, the company delivers complete solar power systems where every component is engineered to work together efficiently.

A Complete Solar Ecosystem Okaya's solar portfolio covers the entire energy cycle, from power generation to conversion, storage, and intelligent management. The range is built to meet the needs of residential homes as well as commercial establishments. At the generation level, Okaya offers high-efficiency Mono PERC and advanced TOPCon solar panels. These panels are designed to deliver strong output even in low sunlight and partial shading conditions. Built to withstand high temperatures, heavy rains, and diverse rooftop environments, they are well suited for Indian weather conditions. At the core of every system are Solar Off-grid PCUs and Grid-tied On-grid inverters. Okaya's off-grid Solar PCUs are ideal for areas with unreliable grid supply. These systems intelligently prioritise solar energy while ensuring uninterrupted power backup during outages. MPPT-based models help maximise solar energy harvesting in real-world conditions, including cloudy weather and fluctuating sunlight. PWM variants provide dependable charging performance for varied household energy requirements.

For homes and commercial spaces with stable electricity supply, Okaya's on-grid solar inverters convert DC power into usable AC electricity and support net metering. This enables users to export surplus energy back to the grid, helping reduce monthly electricity bills. Dual MPPT tracking and high conversion efficiency ensure optimal power generation throughout the day. Completing the ecosystem are solar-specific tubular batteries built for deep cycling. Using advanced tubular technology and improved electrolyte management, these batteries are designed to handle frequent charge and discharge cycles common in solar applications. This ensures consistent backup and longer operational life. For a detailed overview of the complete range, explore Okaya Solar Solutions.

Engineered for Indian Homes and Businesses India presents unique energy challenges. High ambient temperatures, voltage fluctuations, seasonal weather shifts, and limited rooftop space demand strong and reliable engineering. Okaya's solar systems are developed keeping these ground realities in mind. Integrated system compatibility reduces installation complexity and improves long-term reliability. Remote monitoring allows users to track system performance digitally, while Okaya's pan-India dealer and service network ensures support beyond installation. The company also guides customers on rooftop solar subsidy schemes such as PM Surya Ghar, helping make solar adoption more accessible and financially viable. For more details on rooftop solar subsidy benefits and savings, explore PM Surya Ghar Solar Subsidy & Savings Explained.

Focus on 2026: Solar as a Growth Driver As Okaya continues to expand its energy solutions portfolio, solar remains a key strategic focus. "This is going to be a defining year for solar at Okaya," said Saurabh Gupta, Director, Okaya. "With a strong solar portfolio already in place, we are preparing to introduce an exciting new range of solar solutions designed for the energy needs of tomorrow. Solar will be a key focus area for us in 2026 as we expand our capabilities and product offerings." Supporting this growth is the company's upcoming electronics manufacturing plant in Neemrana, which is expected to become operational soon. The facility is aimed at strengthening in-house capabilities, improving quality standards, and accelerating innovation across both power backup and solar technologies.

Building on a Strong Energy Legacy Okaya's solar solutions are built on its deep expertise in energy storage and backup technologies. The company follows a system-driven approach where solar panels, inverters, and batteries are designed to work together seamlessly. This integrated model offers better energy output, dependable performance, and improved long-term value for consumers and businesses. As India continues its renewable energy journey, Okaya remains focused on delivering reliable, future-ready solar solutions tailored to Indian needs. About Okaya Power Established in 2002, Okaya Power Group is one of India's leading power solutions providers with over two decades of expertise in energy storage and power backup technologies. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable, high-performance energy solutions designed for real-world Indian conditions.

Okaya offers a diverse portfolio that includes inverter batteries, Home Inverters & Hi-Capacity UPS systems, solar panels, solar on-grid inverters, solar off-grid PCUs, and solar tubular batteries. Backed by in-house manufacturing capabilities, dedicated research and development infrastructure, and a wide pan-India dealer and service network, the company focuses on quality, innovation, and long-term customer trust. With a growing emphasis on renewable energy and integrated solar solutions, Okaya continues to strengthen its position as a complete energy solutions brand, supporting India's transition towards cleaner and smarter power. For more information, please contact Email: care@okaya.in Call/WhatsApp: +91-9818909090 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)