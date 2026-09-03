VMPL Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], September 3: An evening centred on a simple but powerful idea - One World, One Family - brought together spiritual leaders, public representatives, social thinkers, entrepreneurs and members of the community in Tumakuru on August 28. The Divya Sanje Samvada, organised by the One World One Family Mission at Kunchatigara Samudaya Bhavana, was held as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Sathya Sai Grama. The programme brought conversations around education, healthcare, human values and social responsibility into one larger narrative of community development. The gathering was held in the presence of Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, Founder of the One World One Family Mission, and Sri Sri Shivasiddheshwara Mahaswami, Junior Seer of Siddaganga Matha. Several public figures and leaders, including Union Minister Shri V. Somanna, Shri T.B. Jayachandra, Shri Jyothi Ganesh, actor Aniruddha, and Dr. S. Paramesh of Siddaganga Hospital, were also part of the evening.

Looking Beyond Education A central element of the programme was the Divya Sanje Samvada, which explored what education should ultimately create. The conversation moved beyond marks, degrees and professional success to focus on character, compassion, responsibility and service. The message was that education has a role in shaping not just capable individuals, but people who understand their responsibility towards their communities and society. It reflected the Mission's wider philosophy that lasting social change begins with people - particularly young people - and the values they carry into the future. A Broader Vision for Rural Healthcare Healthcare formed another important part of the Mission's development vision for Karnataka.

The organisation has outlined a phased plan to improve access to healthcare in underserved and rural areas. The roadmap includes wellness centres, with a longer-term vision of establishing 50-bed hospitals offering free healthcare across districts of North and rural Karnataka. The approach also connects healthcare with nutrition and education, recognising that these areas are closely linked to the overall well-being of rural communities. Enterprise, Self-Reliance and Social Contribution The evening also reflected on the role of enterprise in wider social development and the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat - a self-reliant India supported by stronger domestic capabilities, employment and responsible growth. In this context, the Karnataka Parivartaka Award 2026 was presented to Manjunath N. Reddy, Founder and Chairman of Dhash Group of Companies, recognising contributions associated with entrepreneurial leadership, rural education, environmental sustainability, employment generation and nation-building.

DhaSh Group is an Indian business group with a presence across Renewable Energy, Defence, E-Mobility, Wires & Cables, and Sports, with a growing focus on sustainability and responsible enterprise. The Group currently contributes to the livelihoods of 4,000+ employees and aims to grow this to 10,000+ employees by 2031, while creating meaningful impact through employment generation, community development, and environmental responsibility. The vision of Mr. Manjunath N. Reddy reflects the belief that business is not only about building successful enterprises, but also about creating value for society, generating opportunities, and giving back to the communities it serves. This recognition places entrepreneurship alongside public service and community initiatives, reflecting the larger theme of transformation and the role of responsible businesses in shaping a better future.

From Dialogue to Cultural Expression The programme concluded with a performance by the Sai Symphony Orchestra, comprising students of the Sri Sathya Sai Loka Seva Gurukulam. The musical presentation provided a fitting close to an evening that had brought together education, healthcare, leadership, values and service. What made the gathering distinctive was the way these themes were connected rather than presented as separate initiatives. The discussions pointed towards a broader understanding of development, where economic progress is accompanied by education, accessible healthcare, environmental responsibility and opportunities for communities to become more self-reliant. The Divya Sanje Samvada ultimately left behind a message that is simple yet increasingly significant: meaningful progress is not measured only by what individuals achieve for themselves, but also by what they contribute to the communities around them.

In that sense, One World, One Family served not merely as the name of a mission, but as a perspective on the future - one shaped by shared responsibility, human values, self-reliance and service. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)