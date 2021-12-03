Only the last two months are left for the GATE 2022 exam: Quick methods to cover the whole syllabus

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The Graduate aptitude test for Engineering will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur, which is a national level entrance exam for the students who wish to take the admissions in PG programs in prestigious colleges, get a job in PSUs and also pursue higher studies in foreign. The GATE examination allows the students to check their capabilities and worth for taking higher education.
The official website had announced the dates of the exam for the GATE 2022 respectively on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022, and the admit card will release on January 3, 2022. According to this, the students will have only 2 months for the preparation. At this crucial time, students should plan their study methods wisely by using different techniques:
Make a concise and effective study plan:
The study plan is very important while you are going to appear for the exams because it helps you in showing the path to crack your exam in one go. Schedule your daily activities, list down the topics you need to go through, and plan to relax.
Choose the right Study material:
It is very important to choose the right study material in this short time to ace your preparation for the GATE 2022 exam. Talking about the right material, plan your exam with Oswaal previous year-solved question papers for GATE 2022 Exams. You will get different learning aspects there like:
*12 Years Solved Papers 2010-2021 (Year-wise) with detailed explanations
*2 Sample Question Papers - Smart Answer key with detailed explanations.
*Blended Learning (Print and online support)
*Tips & Tricks to Crack the Exam in the first attempt
*GATE Qualifying Cut-offs and Highest Marks of 2021 and 2020- Steam-wise
*GATE General Aptitude 2021 to 2017 - Trend Analysis
*GATE Score Calculation
*Mind Maps and concept learnings
Here is the recommended link for previous year solved question papers for GATE examination 2022, click here: (https://www.oswaalbooks.com/books/competitive-entrance-exams-books/gate-2022?utm_source=ANI+online+PR & utm_medium=Advertorial+30+November & utm_campaign=GATE+2022+Exam) (https://bit.ly/3lvWEFo)
Release your stress:
If you are going to appear for the GATE 2022 Exam, it is mandatory to release your stress by using different relaxation techniques like meditation, listening to some good music, reading something of your interest, etc. These will help you to minimize the level of your stress, and your brain will work easily for preparation.
This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)
