OpenEduCat's open-source educational management system creates an industry buzz

Claymont [USA], January 4 (ANI/Heylin Spark): OpenEduCat Inc. is an open-source online and on-premise cloud-based educational management system for universities, colleges & schools. It offers education ERP Software for every type of organization to manage operations easily and efficiently.

By providing end-to-end services for implementation, planning, strategy execution, and training, OpenEduCat, Inc. has helped several organizations manage their day-to-day operations effectively. With 300 modules, 300k installation, 2M users, 45 localizations, and 65 languages, OpenEduCat has set an industry benchmark.

Parthiv Patel and Neha Patel, Founders of OpenEduCat believe that technology is a crucial tool to manage everyday challenges. After working with more than 1000s businesses for years, the founders found a huge gap for a comprehensive solution in educational institutions. The team with their business domain and process knowledge decided to create a product that is easy to use and comprehensive for educational institutions.

With over 12 years of experience in medium to large businesses as a Digital Transformation Expert, Parthiv Patel has contributed to more than 500+ digital transformation projects, including clients like Rotary, Katoen Natie and National Power Academy. He presented various strategies to senior management to drive ROI and improve business processes. He improved sales efficiency multi-fold by redesigning key processes and support workflows.

Neha Patel is a talented product developer with 6 years of experience in product design, product development, and user-centered design to create intuitive business systems for users. Her proven ability to develop intuitive interfaces for users to achieve business goals has helped several clients grow their businesses.

Empowered by business experts, marketing ninjas, technical gurus, project managers, and domain experts, OpenEduCat offers end-to-end services. With features like core module, essential module, advance module, LMS module, management module, communication module, ERP module, and Technical module, OpenEduCat has customized solutions to manage operations easily and efficiently. The small businesses and educational institutes can organize live classrooms through built-in Live Classrooms or can use it with third party tools like Google Meets, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Big Blue Button. Right from information management to course creation, financial management, attendance processing, LMS, and faculty management, the ERP Software supports all.

The clients can opt for a product tour/ book a one-to-one demo and get a quote. OpenEduCat has received several awards and appreciation for its products and services. To name a few - Highest Quality Summer 2019 award by Software Suggest, Rising Star 2019 Award by Finances Online, and Premium Usability 2019 Award by Finances Online.

With a mission to expand in developing countries in eastern and western African countries, LATAM and South East Asia, OpenEduCat strives for excellence.

Visit (https://openeducat.org) to know more.

