Over 14000 Unacademy Learners crack JEE Mains 2022

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Unacademy, India's largest learning platform*, today announced that over 14,000 of its Learners have secured top ranks in the JEE Mains 2022 Exam, thereby qualifying for JEE Advanced 2022. Among the top rankers from Unacademy are Palli Jalajakshi (AIR 9), Shrenik Sakala (AIR 11), Koyyana Suhas (AIR 22).
1500+ Learners have secured 99 percentile and above, and over 500 Learners have scored exceptionally in All Category Ranks.
Key highlights of the results:
* In All India Open Category Rank
- 1 Learner in Top 10
- 7 Learners in the Top 100
- 105 Learners in the Top 1000
* In All Category Ranks
- 5 Learners in the Top 10
- 42 Learners in the Top 100
- 562 Learners in the top 1000
Unacademy is the leading online learning platform for JEE exam preparation. Through top Educators like Piyush Maheshwari, Brijesh Jindal, Mohammad Kashif Alam, Vineet Loomba and others, Learners are now able to excel in their educational journey. Further with the recent launch of Unacademy Centres in Kota and Lucknow, JEE Learners have access to a premium learning experience with high-tech infrastructure.
