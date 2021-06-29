PallyCon unveils robust distributor watermarking to fortify premium content in the distribution phase

You would like to read
Los Angeles (California) [USA], June 29 (ANI/PNN): (https://pallycon.com), a global leader in Multi DRM and content protection service provider, launches robust distributor watermarking to deter and combat premium content leaks in the distribution process.
Approved and audit passed, the solution protects the pre-release assets of original content owners, broadcasters, post-production houses, and content aggregators by securing video content from proxy deliveries and leaks at every step during the post-production workflows.
Offering both visible and invisible watermarking options it protects content creators, studios, and content owners from potential leaks by applying distributor watermarking, enabling them to trace the point of leak back to the particular department or third party responsible for leaking the content.
Expressing his views on the launch, James Ahn, Founder & CEO of INKA ENTWORKS said, "PallyCon's robust distribution watermarking is an evolution in the fight against kpre-release leas, ensuring a high degree of traceability which traditional content protection lacked. With the magnitude of the content generated, streamed, and downloaded every day, the risk of proxy deliveries is prevalent. Our solution addresses the situation by inserting a secured layer of protection that pinpoints potential sources of a breach and ensures the safety of premium video assets."
PallyCon's (https://pallycon.com/distributor-watermarking) for B2B streaming allocates a unique identification to each copy designated to different content aggregators and OTT platforms and matches it with the leaked video asset. The solution is resilient against various attacks like compression recording, collusion and re-encoding, etc., showing a solid deterrent against leaking.
The solution supports mezzanine file formats (like ProRes and XDCAM) and interfaces easily with third-party workflow management.
The distributor watermarking service is a premium addition to the suite of PallyCon content protection, warehousing, and forensic watermarking technologies designed to secure and guard apps and developers against various breaches and content piracy.
Details - (https://pallycon.com/distributor-watermarking)
PallyCon is a premium content protection service by INKA ENTWORKS trusted by 200+ customers globally, providing 360-degree, cloud-based end-to-end content security for OTT platforms, such as Multi DRM, Forensic Watermarking, Visible Watermarking, Distributor Watermarking, Anti-Piracy services, Anti-screen capture/Recorder, App Security with Quick and Simple integration. It is a ONE-IN-ALL solution for OTT owners.
