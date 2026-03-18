PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan], March 18: In power electronics, MOSFET on-resistance RDS(on) typically increases as temperature rises, leading to higher heat generation, reduced efficiency, and potential thermal runaway. Para Light Electronics Co., Ltd. (6226.TW), a Taiwan-listed semiconductor packaging leader with over 35 years of expertise, today introduces a breakthrough solution: The ThermaFlat™ series of SiC MOSFETs.

Suppressing Thermal Runaway Risk

Leveraging decades of thermal engineering expertise, Para Light's ThermaFlat™series delivers unprecedented RDS(on) stability across a wide operating temperature range from -25°C to +125°C. Most notably, the PC021S065ANC (650V) model maintains nearly constant resistance throughout this entire temperature span, paired with minimal switching loss. Even more remarkable is the high-voltage offering PD035S120ANC (1200V), which limits RDS(on) increase to a mere 26% over the same temperature range--a breakthrough performance that ensures superior system reliability, extended operational lifespan, and significantly lower thermal management costs. These advancements position the ThermaFlat™series as a game-changer, defining the new global standard for SiC MOSFETs.