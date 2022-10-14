SPONSORED CONTENT
×

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

PARAOJHI SOLUTION launches Eduvov.com - An AI-based online education platform of Indian universities for domestic and international students

October 14, 2022 13:30 IST | ANI Press Release
Tennis player James Blake
Eduvov.com, revolutionising the education sector one step at a time

Eduvow.com

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

 

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .