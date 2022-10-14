PARAOJHI SOLUTION launches Eduvov.com - An AI-based online education platform of Indian universities for domestic and international students

Eduvov.com, revolutionising the education sector one step at a time
You would like to read
- Extraminds' biggest free learning initiative launches 4000+ educational videos on YouTube for free
- Celebrating a decade of excellence in professional education: Imarticus Learning completes 10 years
- Spread Over the Flourishing Realty Hub of Noida-Greater Noida, Ace Group Projects offer irresistible choices to Discerning Property Buyers
- Next Education announces the launch of its flagship academic solution, Next 360
- Springer Nature opens its first Academic Research Lab in India at Manav Rachna Educational Institutions
Eduvow.com
DISCLAIMER
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .