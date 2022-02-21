Passion Vista celebrates its 3rd Anniversary by launching a Special Collectors' Edition, "Passion Vista Global Icons 2021"

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI/ATK): Passion Vista recently unveiled the most aspiring world premiere of its magnificent collector's edition, "Passion Vista Global Icons 2021", on 31st January 2022 during an exquisite live virtual gala on YouTube and Facebook for its global audience.

Passion Vista Global Icons are the epitome of success; those who's achievements speak for them with their actions having a lasting impact on the world or innovated in a way that transcends their given field.

On the occasion of its 3rd anniversary, in a bid to make a memorable witness, Passion Vista came up with the 3rd season of featured stories of these illustrious Global Icons who have not only made their own country but the whole world proud from their outstanding achievements, giving birth to this special collector's edition, 'Passion Vista Global Icons 2021".

The special edition was launched by Dr GD Singh, Founder & President of Unified Brainz Group and Editor in Chief of Passion Vista along with Dr Neetu Singh, Managing Director for Unified Brainz Group, congratulating the Global Icons who are not only a symbol of success and fame but also of substance and purpose and wishing them to do even better in their future endeavours. It was proceeded with views shared by our esteemed Guests of Honour and eminent social personalities like, Arvinathan Rasanayagam & Mitchelle De Kretser from Sri Lanka; Dr Rita Jairath - Pioneering athletes in women's bodybuilding from India; Dr Jeya Prakash from UK; Savio Danushthan Innasithamby from Srilanka; Ivana Brcan - International Model; Prince Arthur Louis Pagan from USA; Rania Lampou - Educator, Author & Neuroscience Researcher; Silvana Mariel Munoz - Founder & CEO - Family Business Global Movement; Shalini Haranahalli - Creative Director - Tattva Dance Academy; Steven Smith - British journalist, Broadcaster and Author and Ornella Gunesekere -former Miss Universe Sri Lanka 2018. They were all praise for the success of the Global Icons as well as rapid success and fast growth of the magazine and its efforts to highlight the current stories pertaining to luxury, lifestyle and business in its successive issues.

The Editorial Board of Passion Vista & Unified Brainz Group in association with its Evaluation Partner - CIAC Global and International Chamber partner, Asian African Chamber of Commerce & Industry, announced the names of illustrious Global Icons including, Valery Lorenz, Dr Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes, Mofoluwaso Ilevbare, Ash Playsted, Angelica Prather, Dr Santarvis Brown, Ana Maria"Penny" Bongato, Dr Dawkins Brown, Dr Corrie J Block, Regie C. Bautista, Brett Robbo Robinson, Jain Muni Dr Ajitchandra Sagarji, Pradeep Kumar & Prakash Kulasekeran and Shawnte Mckinnon.

Passion Vista promises to entertain its readers with the latest trends in high fashion lifestyle of the most aristocratic and charismatic people from the society and business. It features the most happening trends in health & fitness, fashion & brands, food & beverages, culture & style, travel & leisure and adventurous & classy sports besides showcasing the lifestyle habits and success stories of renowned business leaders & celebrities from fashion & films across the globe. Apart from its regular quarterly publications, Passion Vista treats its voracious readers with special editions of the magazine too that are often special coverage on people and places that capture the very essence of their successful existence.

In this collector's edition, readers will be fascinated by taking a virtual tour to explore the swaying glimpses of magnificence and grandiosity of the most fabulous events of 2021, 30 Beguiling Sojourn Stops Across The Globe, 8 Unique Places in India that one must visit, Ecofriendly Tips for Green & Sustainable Living, include Electric Cars and their future in the automotive industry, Christmas Cuisines, and 30 Enchanting Destinations from across the globe and many more such stories besides the short success stories of the remarkable Indians who have not left any corner on this earth from their passionate presence. Some of the intriguing topics.

This event was conceptualized by Unified Brainz Group, a leading media & publication house, powered by Passion Vista -a luxury, lifestyle & business magazine in association with International Chamber partner Asian-African Chamber of Commerce & Industry (AACCI), jointly with CIAC Global as Evaluation Partner, Future Billionaire Network International (FBNI) as supported by partner & World Peace & Diplomacy Organisation (WPDO) as Philanthropic partner.

