Passion Vista shared joyous moments with Dr Janantik Pandya on its 2nd anniversary

"Passion is a simple yet profoundly all-encompassing narrative to describe the essence of a true entrepreneur." Statements like these can only come from someone who has tasted the result of their passion, which then translated into success. Dr Janantik Pandya has obtained a bachelor's degree in physiotherapy from India, and a master's degree in Health Management from the University of North Alabama, USA. Pandya has been working in the healthcare industry, owns, and operates his companies since the past decade. He also holds part ownership of real estate franchise hotels with over one-hundred and thirty employees. Pandya's wife Dr Surta Pandya has also obtained a Master's degree in physical therapy from India and has accomplished herself as a Physical Therapist by completing Doctor of Physical Therapy from Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA.

Pandya's companies include Advanced Care Rehab Services, which he started in 2011 in Detroit, Michigan. Under Pandya's guidance, it has become one of the well-known Outpatient clinics in Wayne County.

National Therapy Services is his healthcare staffing agency in which he serves as the President of the company. National Therapy Services has been providing staffing services to home care, outpatient, and skilled nursing facilities in the states of Michigan, Texas and New York covering various counties. In National Therapy Services, Pandya holds experience in managing over sixty health care workers like physical therapists, nurses, occupational therapists, and social workers.

Pandya is a managing partner in the Lighthouse Hospitality Group, which is a full-service hospitality management company. It currently owns, operates, and manages franchise hotels in six states. Headquartered in Stevensville, MI, the group has a solid reputation for providing quality performance and value-added results.

The hospitality sector struggles the most to serve people with the upmost patience and humility. According to Pandya, the success of any business depends on the skills of working members. The training that the team receives under Pandya's headship is so valuable that they continue to work with his institute for a long time. "They know they're respected when they work with us," he adds.

Passion and Sensitivity are the primary traits in every good entrepreneur. Mr. Pandya shares how these traits sometimes lead to emotional outbursts, which then lead to irrational decisions. He fears how the team could lose trust in him during such moments. "Directing your emotions to "Celebrating" success instead of reacting to setbacks will energize your clients, partners, and employees," he advises.

Pandya suggests that being focused solely on the present and making snap decisions about the future is never a good idea. For this, he shares his success mantra of investing time and energy after careful consideration of the future. "Your growth strategy will help you make good decisions for the future of your business, even though it might seem uncomfortable to place bets when even the present seems uncertain."

Besides being the guiding member to his employees, Pandya is also valuable to many other organizations and associations. He is a Member of the Physiotherapy Association of India, a board member of the Senior Indo American Society of Dallas, Outreach Member of health team of BAPS religious organization, Dallas.

He is a voting member of the Best Western Hotel. Additionally, Pandya is the partner of Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Bad Axe, Michigan, and a certified member of the Owner Association of Choice Hotels. His wife is a Registered Physical Therapist and a member of the American Physical Therapy Association.

