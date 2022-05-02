Patwarisaab India's first-ever monitoring-based PROPTECH company commence its operations in Hyderabad

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 2 (ANI/SRV): Patwarisaab a monitoring-based PROPTECH company started its operations in Hyderabad.
Patwarisaab came up with a new platform to cater to builders, buyers, and channel partners.
The startup tagline "secured and value investments" describes its core operational values. Where it is empowering channel partners and giving monitoring and asset reports to its customers.
The brand initially caters to users in Hyderabad by providing access to use their user services. This first kind of platform allows its channel partner to access the product information at the fingertips and the sales support with higher commissions.
Patwarisaab has created an expansive network by collaborating with reputed builders and developers to cater to their customers. Also, the company targets to onboard 2000+ partners on their platform.
The team Patwarisaab promises to deliver legally verified and secured property to its users. And also, users will get periodical alerts about the property. The company is going to introduce drone technology to monitor the properties.
"We at Patwarisaab aim to bring revolutionary technology to monitor the properties.
when the customer buys a property, we not only help them to get a property, we also help them monitor the property by using the drone tech so that the property owners can view 360° bird view videos and images of their property and surroundings. The company is going to provide a report about the property appreciation and infra developments in the vicinity" - said Sandeep Reddy founder of Patwarisaab.
"As of now, the company is focusing on the Hyderabad market. For the past several years, Hyderabad had one of the strongest momentum in real estate, which depicts demand strength. Where the Hyderabad market registers a significantly higher number of properties" said Harsha Raghavendra cofounder at Patwarisaab.
The young yet experienced emerging team worked tirelessly to provide a seamless app that is easy to use and understand.
Currently, Patwarisaab is recruiting people to be part of their team they are looking for seasoned professionals with advanced industry knowledge who have the profile and relate to the vision and mission of the brand.
To know more visit (https://patwarisaab.com/)
