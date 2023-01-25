Pawan Agarwal and Vadiraj Kulkarni Elected IPMA Office Bearers; IPMA Awards Conferred

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pawan Agarwal, Managing Director, Naini Papers Ltd. and Vadiraj Kulkarni, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Ltd. (PSPD), have been elected as New President and Vice President respectively of Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA), the national apex body for Paper Industry in India.

IPMA Awards for 2021-22 were also conferred at the 23rd Annual Session of IPMA. IPMA Paper Mill of the Year Award was received by JK Paper Ltd., JKPM, Rayagada. The Paper Mill of the Year Award recognises an Indian paper mill that sets an example in areas of productivity, quality, HRD, research & development, developing export markets etc. besides striving to attain global competitiveness.

IPMA Energy Conservation Award was conferred on Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd., Erode. IPMA Energy Conservation Award recognises the efforts of Indian paper mills to become more energy efficient employing a range of innovations and technologies.

IPMA Environment Award was won by BILT Graphic Paper Products Ltd., Ballarpur. The award recognises the efforts of an Indian paper mill towards environment preservation and reduction in its environmental impact through adoption of clean and green technologies, resource conservation, control of emissions, employing effective effluent treatment techniques, as well as promoting agroforestry leading to carbon sequestration.

IPMA awards are truly representative of the entire industry as these are open to all paper mills in India, regardless of size, category, location and affiliation. An eminent jury of technical and industry experts evaluated the nominations received for the awards.

As a national industry body, Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) represents the resurgent and organised face of the Paper Industry in India. IPMA is the apex and national body which represents the interests and development of the Paper Industry in the country. IPMA membership comprises large integrated pulp & paper mills from the private and public sector with a product mix of all varieties of paper (writing, printing, packaging, paperboard, specialty and newsprint) located in all regions of the country using conventional fibre such as wood & bamboo and also unconventional raw materials like recycled fibre / recovered paper, agro residue, viz. bagasse and wheat straw.

