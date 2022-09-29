Paysharp is LIVE on Bharat Bill Payment System and BBPS B2B Payments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI/PNN): Chennai-based, Paysharp is a B2B focused Payment Gateway and we provide flat pricing to all customers. The company is excited to say we are live on Bharat Bill Payment System under the new category B2B Bill collections during Global Fintech Fest / GFF. We help businesses to Join in the BBPS eco-system as biller and invoice based collections from customers in various channels and modes seamlessly.

Excited to say we are part of BBPS innovation launch #GFF 22-Sep-2022 Mumbai. Paysharp want to say thanks to NPCI and BBPS team for the wonderful opportunity to participate in the BBPS B2B (Business to Business) payment category development. Our work experience with BBPS Team and Axis bank is super exciting to announce BBPS. Regarding BBPS, future-focused and the Axis Bank team helped us to bring the vision to reality" says Krishna Kumar Mani, Founder of Paysharp

What is Bharat Bill Payment System?

BBPS is one of the products from NPCI. This will support Bill collections via popular UPI App like GPAY, Phone Pe Etc. BBPS has multiple categories to ease the bill collections in a minute. BBS is a centralised bill payment system by bringing banks, e-commerce portals, and online payment platforms under one roof.

Based on our studies 5 out of 10 people are already using BBPS without knowing they are using BBPS. Did you pay your electricity bill or mobile bill or did DTH / fast recharge using PhonePe Gpay PayTM? If yes then already you have used BBPS, these payments are powered by BBPS.

Apart from the above electricity and mobile bill there are many categories in BBPS like Gas, Loan repayment, Broadband, Municipal tax, water, school fee, Mobile postpaid, landline postpaid, Broadband, Data Card, Fastag, Loan/EMI, Credit card, Mutual funds, Insurance, Cable tv connection, Rental, Housing society, Education fee (school/college), Clubs/ Association, RDs, Municipal Taxes and Services, Metro Recharge, DTH

Subscription - OTT and Magazine, Other

Subscription - Music, Online

Subscription - Grocery, Newspaper and Others

Subscription - Education apps

Subscription - Health and Fitness

B2B Payment (new)

"On August 2022", 87 Million with the value of 16,000 Croes bills is handled by BBPS.

"Join as BBPS Biller"

Join the BBPS ecosystem as Biller and collect bill payments from customers any time anywhere. The good news, BBPS is launching a new category, Business to business payments.

If your business is collecting payments from another business it is for you. Join as BBPS Biller in the B2B category.

Benefits First advantage is Pricing, it is flat pricing - BBPS maximum charges pricing of flat Rs 4 to Rs 12 per transaction, yes it is not percentage-based pricing if you switch to BBPS you can save 100X compared to the payment gateway. A company is doing 300 crore turnover a year fully using a payment gateway, they are spending around 6 Crores a year for payment gateway. You don't believe this if they switch to BBPS the cost will be 3 Lac per year.

1. Assurance and safeguarded the settlement

2. Transparent Ecosystem downtime, grievance

3. Integration is simple, we are here to help

4. Cost-effective 50X are cheaper than existing payment options

5. More visibility and accessibility to your brand

For more information, visit the link mentioned below:

(https://www.paysharp.in/bbps/biller)

