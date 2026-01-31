NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: Percept Live, in partnership with Laqshya Media Group, proudly announce Bollyboom's 'Chak De India Tour' - a monumental, multi-city ticketed concert tour by legendary composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, marking one of the most anticipated live music spectacles in India. Curated under the celebrated Bollyboom Intellectual Property, the tour celebrates an extraordinary 33-year musical legacy that has shaped generations, defined Bollywood's soundscape, and united millions through music. The first phase of the tour kicks off on March 21, 2026, taking the electrifying experience across Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, Pune, and Ahmedabad. Additional cities and venues for Phase Two will be announced soon, promising an even wider nationwide footprint.

Bollyboom's journey began over two decades ago as Bollywood Live, conceived alongside Sunburn when India's live music culture was just taking shape. While Sunburn went on to define the country's EDM movement, Bollywood Live evolved into Bollyboom - a bold platform that reimagined Bollywood and Indian music as a high-energy, dance-led live experience. Bollyboom moved beyond conventional concerts to fuse iconic film music with electronic and club sounds, immersive visuals and arena-scale production pan-India and overseas. Over the years, Bollyboom has featured a stellar lineup including AR Rahman, Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Badshah, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Sidhu Moosawala, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Salim-Sulaiman, KK, B Praak, Farhan Akhtar, Jassie Gill, Parmish Verma, Asha Bhosle, Adnan Sami, Jonita Gandhi, Mohit Chauhan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Daler Mehndi, Lucky Ali, Aastha Gill, Javed Ali, Ash King, Emiway Bantai, Shveta Pandit, Shraddha Pandit, Shadab Afridi, DJ Chetas, DJ Aqeel, DJ Akhtar, DJ Suketu, DJ Lemon, DJ Akbar Sami, DJ Ali Merchant, DJ Shilpi Sharma, DJ Paroma, DJ Rink, Nucleya, Varun Jain, Armaan Malik, King, Digvijay, Arvind Singh, Seedhe Maut, Ogshez, Trick Singh, Irfana, MC Couper, Hisab, Yohani, Papon, Setbin Bin, Imran Khan, DJ Raw King, DJ Lijo, DJ Lil'B, DJ Ravish, Deborah De Luca, Kampai, Gauriwho, Nash, Almost Human, Anand Bhaskar, Kayan, Suzonn, The Yellow Diary, Anushka, Fake Tattoos, Paradox, Nikhita Gandhi, Bagchi MB (Madhubanti Bagchi), When Chai Met Toast, Gini, Prateek Kuhad, Arijit Anand, Parvaaz, Zakir Khan, Kullu Baazi, Dream Note, Naalayak, Sin (Aman Bhadauria), Yashraj, Sartek, Neeraj Shridhar, Wish, Chaar Diwaari, DJ Sahil Gulati, Lost Stories, Kumar Varun, Devesh Dixit, Guldasta, and Talwiinder. Today, Bollyboom stands as the world's largest Bollywood Dance Music IP - a 360-degree cultural phenomenon that creates moments audiences don't just attend, but can't afford to miss.

A Legacy 33 Years in the Making For over three decades, Salim-Sulaiman have been the heartbeat of contemporary Indian music, creating anthems that transcend cinema, language, and time. Salim-Sulaiman's work has reached millions of listeners worldwide, powered by a live career spanning hundreds of shows across India, Europe, North America, Australia, and the Middle East. A landmark moment came at the FIFA World Cup, where they became the only Indian artists to compose and perform, playing live to tens of thousands in the stadium and a global TV audience running into the millions. Alongside global collaborations including Lady Gaga, their excellence has been recognized with multiple Filmfare Awards and major industry honours, firmly establishing them as one of India's most successful and internationally visible music composer duos.

Timed to align with the festive spirit sweeping the country, the 'Chak De India Tour' promises a deeply immersive, emotionally charged celebration of joy, nostalgia, and togetherness - values that have been at the core of their music for 33 glorious years. More than a concert series, the 'Chak De India Tour' stands as a defining pillar of Bollyboom, Percept Live's marquee IP dedicated to reimagining Bollywood music experiences at scale. Each city is set to host thousands of fans, bringing together a truly multi-generational audience - from Gen Z discovering their sound today to millennials who grew up with their era-defining hits.

Audiences can expect a power-packed, high-octane setlist featuring iconic chart-toppers, including the rousing national favourite 'Chak De India', alongside a carefully curated musical journey spanning films, independent music, and regional influences. True to the Bollyboom promise, the multi-city extravaganza will deliver: - Cutting-Edge Visuals: Striking stage designs, immersive storytelling, and high-impact visual creatives. - Large-Format Production: Arena-scale, world-class production values tailored for each city. - Independent & Regional Brilliance: Showcasing Salim-Sulaiman's celebrated independent hits from their flagship album 'Bhoomi', adding depth and diversity to the live experience. With unmatched scale, emotion, and production excellence, Bollyboom's 'Chak De India Tour' is set to become a landmark moment in India's live entertainment calendar. A tour that doesn't just celebrate music, but the collective spirit it inspires.

The legendary composer duo Salim-Sulaiman expressed their excitement, when asked about the tour. Salim said, "It's always a party while performing some of our most loved songs in front of our extended family, our listeners. This journey is about connecting and celebrating our music with the fans who have lived with these songs." "Partnering with Percept Live - the architects behind iconic IPs like Sunburn and Laqshya Media Group, India's premier advertising and media Solutions Company - gives us the scale and storytelling platform to bring our vision to life exactly as we imagined", Sulaiman added. Shaju Ignatius, CEO & Chief Evangelist - Live Events, LAQSHYA MEDIA GROUP, said, "With this very special Salim - Sulaiman tour, we aim to present a cultural amalgamation where music, emotion, and storytelling converge. By blending their creative legacy with a memorable concert production, the shows would be an experience that transcends the traditional live performance. For Laqshya, this tour represents our commitment to shaping a stronger, future-ready live entertainment ecosystem in India."

Karan Singh, CEO, Percept Live stated, "Bollyboom was built to celebrate Bollywood at scale while keeping the artist-audience connection at its core. This tour brings that philosophy to life. It's about rediscovering familiar melodies in a fresh, contemporary live setting, while building a sustainable touring ecosystem for the next chapter of Indian music." Ticketing Information Tickets for the 'Chak De India Tour' will be available exclusively on BookMyShow on February 1, 2026. Prices range from Rs. 899/- to Rs. 4,999/-, ensuring an accessible yet premium experience for all fans. About Percept Live Established in 2012, Percept Live is the live entertainment division of Percept Limited. It owns a prestigious portfolio of IPs including Sunburn - Asia's No. 1 Dance Music Festival, Bollyboom, EPL (Eat Play Love), Windsong, and XCC. With 42 years of expertise in the "Ideas" business, Percept remains a leader in creating long-term value through innovative entertainment assets.

About Laqshya Media Group Laqshya Media Group, a trusted name in the industry since 1997, is a premier integrated communications and advertising agency in India. Renowned for its innovative solutions in Out-of-Home, Experiential, PR, and Digital advertising, the agency leverages cutting-edge technology, data analytics, and deep insights into consumer behaviour. Committed to sustainability, the company incorporates eco-friendly practices throughout its operations, marrying exceptional advertising solutions with environmental responsibility. Known for crafting large-scale, high-tech experiential events, Laqshya Media Group is actively pursuing international partnerships to extend its global reach.