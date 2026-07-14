PNN New Delhi [India], July 14: pi-labs, an Indian AI company focused on regional security operations and digital governance, today announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to accelerate the delivery of secure, scalable, and mission-ready AI solutions for India. By leveraging on premise Google Distributed Cloud Tactical Appliance alongside pi-labs' indigenous AI capabilities, the partnership aims to support the evolving needs of public sector organisations, critical enterprise infrastructure, and government institutions. As governments and enterprises increasingly rely on AI to process growing volumes of data, there is a growing need for solutions that combine global-scale infrastructure with locally developed solutions. While secure infrastructure provides the foundation, effective AI systems must also understand local languages, regulatory frameworks, operational workflows, and contextual realities.

Through this partnership, Google Cloud provides the secure, scalable, and resilient infrastructure required to host robust AI workloads, while pi-labs delivers localised AI models and capabilities purpose-built to align with India's governance ecosystem. The partnership is designed to help organisations address challenges such as secure threat detection, regional language processing and assistive security analytics. Ankush Tiwari, Founder & CEO, pi-labs said: "AI today is about building solutions that understand India's realities, languages, legal frameworks, and operational needs. At pi-labs, we have focused on developing indigenous AI capabilities purpose-built to align with India's governance ecosystem . By combining these capabilities with Google's secure and scalable infrastructure, we are ready to deliver AI solutions that align with the national vision of digital self-reliance."

Ashish Wattal, Country Director, Public Sector, Google Cloud India said: "Google Cloud is committed to advancing India's digital evolution by delivering secure, compliant, and scalable infrastructure. We are thrilled to partner with pi-labs as they develop AI solutions tailored to the unique requirements of India's public sector and digital governance. This synergy underscores how secure cloud platforms can merge with indigenous AI to empower organizations to safely implement technology at scale, ultimately reinforcing India's pursuit of Functional Sovereignty." About pi-labs pi-labs is a Cyber Forensics, Cyber Security and Intelligence company building Sovereign AI solutions. With the largest deployment of deepfake solutions in LEA, it is on a mission to help India build its own cybersecurity stack right from scratch, promoting sovereign AI. Recognised by NASSCOM as part of the DeepTech League of 10, supported by NVIDIA Inception partnership program and empanelled as a Dell OEM Partner, pi-labs stands at the forefront of India's AI deeptech ecosystem. Backed by 6 global patents and 8 research papers, pi-labs builds AI systems for speaker identification, multilingual translation, video forensics, big-data fusion, and deepfake detection. Its product suite is rapidly expanding to enable LEA with cutting-edge AI to strengthen national security.

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