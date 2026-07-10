VMPL New Delhi [India], July 9: Pidilite Industries' arts and crafts brand Fevicryl has unveiled its new digital video campaign, 'Fevicryl YUDU - Banao Apni Stories', marking its foray into the premium children's art category. Rooted in the belief that every child has a story waiting to be told, the campaign celebrates imagination as the beginning of every story and creativity as the language through which children express who they are. The Fevicryl YUDU range includes a thoughtfully curated portfolio of child-safe creative tools such as brush pens, poster colours, 3-in-1 pencils and more. Designed to work across multiple surfaces, the range gives children the freedom to draw, paint, mould and create without boundaries. Every product is non-toxic and made to encourage limitless exploration.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Kashyap Gala, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products Division, Pidilite Industries Ltd., said, "With Fevicryl YUDU - Banao Apni Stories, we wanted to create more than an art range, we wanted to create a brand that believes every child deserves the freedom to imagine, express and tell stories in their own unique way. Fevicryl YUDU equips children with the right creative tools to turn everyday thoughts, ideas and dreams into stories, helping them discover the joy of self-expression without limits." At the heart of the campaign lies a simple belief: stories are an extension of who children are. Whether it's a dinosaur flying to school, a house in the clouds or animals that talk, children's imaginations know no rules. Through colours, clay and creative play, they build worlds that are wonderfully their own.

Fevicryl YUDU is an invitation for children to imagine freely, explore fearlessly and express themselves in their own unique way. The campaign positions creativity not as an outcome to perfect, but as a journey where every scribble, colour and creation becomes part of a child's own story. With creative tools that work across multiple surfaces, Fevicryl YUDU ensures that imagination is never confined by the canvas. The campaign also introduces a vibrant character-led universe that accompanies children on their creative adventures, making storytelling even more engaging while inspiring them to keep creating stories wherever their imagination takes them. The campaign will be amplified across digital platforms and reflects Pidilite's continued commitment to building meaningful connections in the children's art and craft category.

With 'Fevicryl YUDU - Banao Apni Stories', the brand continues to inspire children to imagine freely and tell stories that are uniquely their own. TVC Link: https://youtu.be/edERVgGRmOc?si=oVDTbWN71HfZNoez About Pidilite: Pidilite Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) products and polymer emulsions in India. Our portfolio also includes paint chemicals, automotive chemicals, art materials and stationery, fabric care, maintenance chemicals, industrial adhesives, industrial resins and organic pigments & preparations. Many of our products are born from strong in-house R & D. Our flagship brand Fevicol is a household name, synonymous with trust and reliability. Other major brands include M-Seal, Fevikwik, Fevistik, Roff, Dr. Fixit, Araldite, and Fevicryl.

Learn more about Pidilite on: www.pidilite.com | LinkedIn For media queries, please contact: Pidilite Industries Hiral Jani Vasani | hiral.vasani@pidilite.com Head, Corporate Communications & PR Adfactors PR Farhad Ali | 902 235 1286 | farhad.ali@adfactorspr.com Khushbu Pamnani | 875 888 6363 | khushbu.pamnani@adfactorspr.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)