VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: Pocket HRMS, a leading AI-powered HRMS and payroll software in India, has been recognised as an 'Aspirant' in Everest Group's Human Capital Management (HCM) Platforms Mid-market PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026, available at https://www.everestgrp.com/report/egr-2026-24-r-8424/ Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® is a research framework that rates HCM providers on two things: market impact, which measures the impact a provider creates in the market, and vision and capability, which measures its ability to deliver products successfully. The 2026 mid-market assessment covers 23 HCM platform providers from around the world, with only a handful of Indian solutions. For Pocket HRMS, this puts a platform designed around Indian SMEs' workforce and compliance needs on the same global benchmark as some of the largest names in HCM.

"Being assessed by Everest Group next to global HCM leaders is an important milestone for us," said Jitendra Somani, co-founder of Pocket HRMS. He added, "Indian businesses deal with payroll and compliance rules that change often and differ from state to state. We built Pocket HRMS to handle that out of the box, so HR teams spend less time on manual work and more time on their people. This assessment gives us an independent benchmark and a clear view of where we need to grow next." Built for India's mid-market Mid-sized companies in India are growing fast, across several states and legal entities. They need robust payroll software and compliance tools without the cost and long rollouts of large enterprise suites. Pocket HRMS was developed to cater to these organisations. The platform covers the entire employee lifecycle with:

- 100% statutory-compliant, AI-powered payroll processing - Core HR, attendance, and leave - Gen AI-based recruitment and onboarding - Exit management with F & F settlement - Expense management and reimbursements - Timesheets & project management - Employee Self-service (ESS) portal & mobile app. Today, Pocket HRMS serves 2,000+ organisations across various industries, and runs payroll for over 5 million employees. Looking Ahead "Our priorities for the coming year are clear: we will deepen our AI capabilities, keep pace with India's new labour codes, and grow our footprint with mid-sized businesses. We aim to move up the Matrix in future assessments.", added Mr Somani. About Pocket HRMS Founded nearly two decades ago, Pocket HRMS is a pioneer in AI-first HRMS software, catering to hire-to-retire needs for SMEs across India. Rooted in excellence, affordability, and cutting-edge technology, the platform offers robust modules for attendance, payroll, and talent management. Recent enhancements include an AI-powered Chatbot smHRty® and GenAI-based Recruitment, HRMS Copilot™ for interactive HR support, and smHRt searcHR®, a groundbreaking analytics tool providing HR leaders with unparalleled insights into their workforce data.

Contact Us: www.pockethrms.com | sales@pockethrms.com | 9987144643 Media Contact Gaurav Sawant Digital Marketing Manager, Pocket HRMS Email: marketing@pockethrms.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)