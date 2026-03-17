NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 17: Ai+ Smartphone today announced an exclusive brand alliance with cricketer Ishan Kishan, bringing together a brand that refuses to compromise on technology with a player who has built his career by refusing to play within limits set by others.

The association reflects a shared belief between the brand and the cricketer: that ambition should never be restricted by access. Ai+ Smartphone has built its identity around delivering modern technology with unbeatable performance and thoughtful design, without placing it behind a premium price barrier.

Commenting on the collaboration, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+ Smartphone and Founder of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said, "Ishan Kishan represents something that resonates deeply with what Ai+ Smartphone stands for. He didn't wait for permission to back himself. He showed up, played his game, and earned his place on his own terms. That is the spirit we build for -- people moving forward with purpose and expecting the technology in their hands to keep up. Bringing Ishan on board reflects the kind of brand we are becoming as we prepare for the next phase of our journey with the Nova Series launching soon."