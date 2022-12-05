Powerland - Reshaping Sustainable Mobility with One of the Fastest Electric ATVs in the World

Goa [India], December 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Powerland Agro Tractor Vehicles Private Limited - India's only homegrown start-up, manufacturing one of the fastest Electric ATVs in the world is creating ripples in the mature Global market of Electric ATVS, electric utvs, quad bike electric, 4x4 electric atv and electric utvs. Helmed by the young entrepreneur from Goa, Tej Naik, the fully indigenous brand has disrupted the world market with more than 90 per cent of their exports to countries like USA, Europe and South America and a robust order book. Based on the revolutionary 'In-wheel Motor Technology', Powerland is the shining example of PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Make in India' for the World. The brand is taking long strides in a short span of time and aims to reshape the landscape of utility and farming industry vehicles in India and abroad with electric mobility.

Tej's father, Narayan Naik, an ardent fan of automobiles, had a dream of entering the automotive space way back in 2000. ATVs are used in a big way for farming in international markets, India being one of the largest agriculture-producing nations, he wanted to import ATVs from one of the largest ATV brands in the world and sell them in India for farm use. However, this dream was left unfulfilled due to the high cost of imports.

In 2014, his son, Tej Naik finished his post-graduation from Cardiff University, Wales and returned back to India. An automobile lover, just like his father, he decided to fulfil his father's dream. As a solution to the problem of infeasibility, Tej decided to manufacture the vehicles locally to cut down the cost and make the product affordable for Indian consumers. And that's how the brand Powerland was. The brand was incorporated in 2014 and entered the market in 2017 with its 1st road legal Diesel ATV tractor.

Starting off with limited capital, the company managed to sell over 150 units in just about 3 years to numerous reputed clients, such as T & G group for oil exploration, UP police and Baja SAE. Soon Powerland ATVs became a choice of many, not just in the farming sector but also in the forests and adventure sports space across India. The company which started with manufacturing diesel tractors has now transitioned to electric ATVs to push the agri, defense and sport industry and to march towards a greener alternative for transport, commute and utility. Now it is exporting globally to countries, such as Europe, USA and South America amongst others.

Today, Powerland is making ATVs in India and exporting globally, following not just the founder's fathers' dream but also the vision of our Prime Minister of Making in India.

Powerland has managed to raise a pre-series A round of funding from its German partner ILAFA VERTRIEBS GMBH to scale up its production and maintain its world-class quality standards. It is also noteworthy that the funding partner comes from the Mecca of Automobiles, Germany, which has posed faith in Powerland's 'Make In India for the World' approach. The company uses direct-drive hub motors to offer unmatched power with maximum efficiency and lower operational cost.

Powerland Agro Tractor Vehicles, is putting Indian engineering on the world map, with its all-electric lineup of ATVs and side-by-sides ready for export to international markets, namely the US and select European markets. Powerland last year launched one of the fastest electric atv in the world XPLORE and is now launching in 2023 it's new model Tachyon which is even more powerful with 800 nm torque at the wheel and 0-60 kph is less than 4 secs. The company already has received over 300 units pre-orders for its new model Tachyon. A strong in-house design setup coupled with ILAFA's entry as an investor and Strategic partner, Tej Naik's dream of making Powerland a formidable global player in the EV ATV market is not far away. The company recently signed an LOI (Letter of Intent) with the Government of Goa for setting up a factory to manufacture 10000 units per annum and employ over 500 people.

Born and raised in a business family in Goa, Naik has always been an innovator with a curiosity to create new products. Graduated with a MBA degree from Cardiff University, UK, Tej has helped in managing various projects for AMEC Group in China before starting Powerland in India in 2014. With over 10 years of experience in operations and management with specializations in lean operations, for the past 8 years Tej has enabled Powerland's threefold growth in global markets. His goal is to make India - the largest exporter of Electric ATVs and make Goa the manufacturing hub for EV ATVs.

As a passionate car enthusiast, Tej has won several accolades for his passion for cars and has also won the National Amaron Karting Championship in 2007. Under his leadership, Powerland has also been entitled 'The Most Innovative Start-up' in Goa by Vibrant Goa.

