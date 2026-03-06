NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 6: Pramerica Life Insurance today announced the launch of Pramerica Rising Bharat Fund, an equity-oriented ULIP fund designed to enable retail policyholders to participate in India's rapidly growing midcap segment. The fund is benchmarked to the Nifty Midcap 150 Index, which comprises 150 companies ranked immediately after the top 100 companies by market capitalisation, representing businesses with strong growth potential and the capacity to emerge as future market leaders. The New Fund Offer (NFO) was launched on March 5, 2026, and remains available for subscription until March 20, 2026. It will be offered through the company's ULIP products that provide policyholders with equity fund options.

The Pramerica Rising Bharat Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of midcap companies selected from a universe of top 150 midcap stocks. The strategy follows a structured investment framework that combines Quality and Momentum factors to identify financially strong businesses and companies demonstrating sustained earnings growth and positive price trends. Midcap companies represent a dynamic segment of India's listed equity universe and often evolve into the large-cap leaders of the future as they scale operations and expand market share. They also play a pivotal role in driving economic activity, employment generation, and industrial growth across India's Tier II and Tier III cities. While the segment offers strong growth potential, it can also experience higher volatility compared to large-cap stocks. The Pramerica Rising Bharat Fund incorporates a disciplined investment framework aimed at capturing long-term opportunities while maintaining a balanced risk-return approach aligned with the investment horizon of ULIP policyholders.

Speaking on the launch, Pankaj Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, Pramerica Life Insurance, said, "India's growth story is increasingly being written by high-quality mid-sized enterprises that are scaling rapidly as the economy formalises. Through the Pramerica Rising Bharat Fund, we aim to provide policyholders a disciplined way to participate in this next wave of growth, supported by a structured Quality and Momentum investment framework. This launch reflects our commitment to combining the wealth-creation potential of India's evolving economy with the long-term protection our customers trust us to provide." Adding further, Abhishek Das, Chief Investment Officer, Pramerica Life Insurance, said, "Midcaps have always been powerful long-term wealth creators, but they can also experience higher volatility and drawdown risks in the short term. The Pramerica Rising Bharat Fund combines Quality and Momentum factors within a disciplined investment framework to build a resilient portfolio aligned with long-term ULIP investors. By blending financially stable businesses with companies benefiting from emerging trends and positive performance momentum, the fund seeks to deliver a balanced investment experience across market cycles."

The Fund offers policyholders exposure to some of the fastest growing companies in one of the world's fastest growing major economies, while being managed in accordance with regulatory and Pramerica Life's internal investment governance standards applicable to ULIP funds. About Pramerica Life Insurance Limited Pramerica Life Insurance Limited is a joint venture between DIL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Finance Limited (erstwhile Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited) and Prudential International Insurance Holdings, Ltd. (PIIH), a fully owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI). It represents the coming together of two renowned financial services organizations with a legacy of business excellence spread over decades. Pramerica Life Insurance Limited, started operations in India on September 1, 2008 and has a pan India presence through multiple distribution channels which have been customized to address the specific insurance needs of diverse customer segments. The Company is committed to providing protection and quality financial advice to its customers. Pramerica is the brand name used in India and select countries by PFI.

For more details, please visit www.pramericalife.in About Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (referred as Piramal Finance), a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited (flagship company of the Piramal Group), is a housing finance company engaged in retail and wholesale lending. In retail lending, Piramal Finance is one of the leading players that addresses the diverse financing needs of the under-served and unserved people of 'Bharat' market. It has over 1 million customers and a network of branches across 318 cities/towns in 27 states. It offers multiple products, including home loans, loan against property, used car loans, small business loans to Indian budget conscious customers at the periphery of metros and in Tier I, II and III cities. In wholesale lending, it caters to both real estate as well as non-real estate sector and offers multiple products including construction finance, structured debt and senior secured debt.

For more information visit: piramalfinance.com About Prudential Financial, Inc. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help make lives better by creating financial opportunities for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for nearly 150 years. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)